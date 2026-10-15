4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck When Pluto Retrograde Finally Ends On Friday

Pluto stations direct on October 16, 2026, helping four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck. But not in a traditional way.

Pluto is about change and transformation. Since it's in Aquarius, you can expect to get a powerful download of information that makes you see the world in a new light. This may not necessarily be the kind of wealth that comes in the form of money, but these resourceful astrological signs actually get something better.

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1. Leo

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There's a big-time change happening in your life right now. A season of loneliness is coming to a close on Friday. Since Pluto is involved, you might not even know what's been happening behind the scenes. However, when it stations directly, someone typically shows their hand. A person you love deeply may reveal just how passionately they feel for you.

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Pluto is a planet that reveals secrets. If you're single, a secret admirer can let you know they have a crush on you. The dry season of love is ending. The power of choice falls into your lap. Lots of attention with lots of choices. That's exactly how Leo likes it.

2. Scorpio

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Sometimes people aren't very friendly because they're busy and have a lot going on. Life has burned a lot of people, and you're aware of that. That's why you don't always push the issue when you feel lonely. You keep things to yourself and stay busy. On Friday, it says that the floodgates of social activities swing open.

Pluto is in your house of home and family. Your relatives start reaching out to ask if you want to get together. Your parents want to see you a bit more. You ask yourself what is going on, but you kinda like it. That introverted side of you has been longing for some connection. And now you have lots of opportunities to hang out.

3. Sagittarius

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Pluto in your third house can be full of secrets, and sometimes not the good kind. On Friday, someone tells you something you really needed to know but didn't realize it was happening behind the scenes. Your honest, blunt personality is coming across as highly confrontational right now. However, since Pluto is ruled by Scorpio, your controlled side comes out really strong and helpful right now. You're able to put into writing exactly what you think and feel. Before hitting send, you read it thoroughly and know what needs to change.

You don't want to do or say anything that you'll regret. Your goal is to make a change that sticks. That's the lucky thing behind today's horoscope for you, Sagittarius. Not only do you get the solution you're looking for, but you solve something right on the spot. What you end up with is an abundance of peace. To you, peace of mind is the gift that keeps on giving.

4. Pisces

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October 16 is the day when you cut ties with something that you know isn't really healthy for you. It's been a long haul because truthfully you like to give people many, many, many chances. However, when Pluto stations direct, it's as if something snaps in your mind, and you come to realize this has gone on for too long.

You're better than whatever you're going through. Your self-esteem is intact, and your confidence goes up. In fact, on Friday, abundance kicks in for you and your sense of self-respect. You didn't really lose anything. In fact, everything you've gained is worth way more than what you thought you were hanging on to.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.