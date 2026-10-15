3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Very Powerful New Era During Pluto Direct On Friday, October 16

Three zodiac signs are entering a very powerful new era on October 16, 2026. It's really no surprise that when Pluto direct is in town, we get things done.

This transit represents not just transformation, but the ability to stick with it and make it real. Pluto direct challenges us to hold up our end of the bargain, so if we've promised ourselves success or progress, it's time to deliver. As we enter a powerful new era, we're going to see real results and feel proud of ourselves for making it all happen.

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1. Capricorn

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You've already decided that there's no time to waste, so let's get to work! On Friday, you may feel extra inspired by the transit of Pluto direct. This energy brings a sense of urgency and helps you literally get up and get things done. Right now!

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During this time, you, Capricorn, feel the desire to excel. You love getting ahead, and you adore making significant progress. That's exactly what you'll be doing on this day.

You're also aware that you need to make some changes. As you begin this powerful new era, you also want to improve your life, and you can't do that by keeping everything the same. No problem here, Cap. Doing what needs to be done is your motto.

2. Scorpio

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Pluto rules over your zodiac sign, Scorpio, and on Friday, it gives you a much-needed boost of motivation. When direct, this planet enables you to take charge of your life in ways that you might not have tried before.

You've noticed that you have gone without discipline in certain parts of your life. Because of that, it looks like they're moving into chaos. This will not do. Not for long, at least.

You need order, and it's up to you to whip it all back into shape. It's your life we're talking about, so no one is going to do it for you. On Friday, it's time to get serious and start practicing self-discipline. A powerful new era is just beginning, and you want to make the most of it.

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3. Aries

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If you've found yourself in a place where you feel either threatened or unsure, then there's only one thing to do about it: change your situation and do it now. You are not one to sit back and accept things as they are, Aries. So, it's time to get to work.

Don't worry about what other people think. On Friday, just follow your heart and get yourself to a place where you feel both secure and happier about your own decisions. It won't be easy, but you can certainly do it.

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This transit, Pluto direct, is not for the weak of heart. A lot of change needs to take place, and that takes effort. But you are the strongest warrior of them all, so make change happen. Embrace this powerful new era and get your life back. You can do it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.