Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Friday, October 16

Wow, what a day we have on Friday. A lot is going on astrologically on October 16, 2026. The Moon changes signs. Pluto stations direct. And even though the Sun remains in Libra, all signs point toward change and growth.

Together, this energy is saying not to worry about the small stuff. When life feels unstable, the first thing you might think you need is validation from others that life is good from others. The message of the day is not to depend on praise from other people. You can be the starting point for more warmth in the world. Give others compliments, and let them see you're there to encourage when needed.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, October 16, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Cups, reversed

The Nine of Cups showing up reversed means you're starting to rethink your life's direction. Everyone has down days, Aries. If you're not as happy as you thought you'd be, don't give up.

On October 16, you have a golden opportunity to use your sadness productively. You might have thought doing this one thing would fulfill you, but when it didn't, it hurt your confidence. Friday, you can redefine what happiness means for you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hanged Man, reversed

You're stubborn, Taurus, and it's actually really helped you become the quite powerful person you are. But on October 16, the reversed Hanged Man comes with a message of not sticking with a routine just because it's familiar.

You might hold on to what you know because of your loyalty. But if you know that something has to change, then decide. You would rather move toward a new normal sooner than later.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Pentacles, reversed

On October 16, you get the closure you never thought would come. The Five of Pentacles reversed means that you made it. Financially and emotionally, you found a way to pull through.

It's a good feeling once you know that the worst is behind you, Gemini. The important thing to do right now is not to let regret take you back to the past. A small part of you might still wonder whether or not you are missing out on something. Tell yourself not to go there.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Swords, reversed

You are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel on Friday, Cancer. The pain you thought you'd never get over after someone broke your heart suddenly hurts much less. The Three of Swords reversed is about healing. And boy did you ever need it.

You worked through things so well that even if you did run into that person again, you would not feel fazed. Even though the memories will come from time to time, you're over it. Now, it's time to focus on you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands is telling you what you already know, Leo. You're doing waayy to much for someone who is as busy as you are.

What are you trying to prove anyway? That you're strong? Everyone knows that you are. What you need to do next is show that you can accept help and let others do things that you don't have to.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Pentacles

On October 16, you've got one goal in mind: to create the financial security you need. Your tarot card, the King of Pentacles, is about leadership.

And what better way to show others that you know how to take on new responsibilities at work than to manage what you have right now? The little things you do that show your frugal side could be what opens the door later.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Strength

You've got a knack for staying cool and calm in hard times, Libra. The Strength tarot card encourages you to detach in a way that reflects grace and charm.

You don't have to react to everything that happens. You can brush it off and show that you're basically immune to drama, no matter the source.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Swords, reversed

You might not even realize that you're doing it, Scorpio. But when someone tries to get close to you, you aren't always warm to their attempts.

That can change if you set your mind to act differently on October 16. When you catch yourself being emotionally guarded with a friend, ask yourself why, and then take it from there.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Swords, reversed

You have this knack for getting people to tell you their stories. Something about how honest you are makes other people want to open up in the same way.

On October 16, you help someone tell on themselves. Your encouragement gives them permission to come clean, and it's a really good experience for both of you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Cups

Three cheers for friendship! Hey, Capricorn, enough with working all the time. On October 16, schedule something fun and playful where you can take lots of selfies.

You want to make memories. With the Moon entering your zodiac sign, this is a good time to mix business with pleasure.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Cups, reversed

You had a lot on your plate for quite some time. And it wasn't until now that you felt like you could take a break. Most of everything you've been dealing with is behind you. You're not as caught up in your feelings.

The Four of Wands is in reverse, which means you're ready to get back into the swing of things. With your emotional baggage behind you, you can really appreciate what you do now.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Wands

The King of Wands is a very confident tarot card. It gives you a chance to listen to your thoughts and process your feelings.

It's time for you to focus on what drives your ambition. You have so much going for you, Pisces. You never know; an idea might pop up out of the blue, and you can run with it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.