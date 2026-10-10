5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Fulfilling Horoscopes On Sunday, October 11

Sunday's waxing crescent moon moving through Libra and Scorpio charges the atmosphere, giving five zodiac signs very fulfilling horoscopes on October 11, 2026.

The magic unfolding around you today is creating a ripple in the universe, activating personal growth and spiritual awakening. And you know what? You can feel that there is something extra special about the day, and all these signs want is to make the most of it.

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1. Sagittarius

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Sunday is a game-changer for you, Sagittarius, and the best part is that you asked the universe for this. As the waxing crescent moon begins in Libra, you are on cloud nine. Cue Bon Jovi, because you feel like you are "living on a prayer," and you couldn't imagine living any other way.

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Once the moon glides into Scorpio, the momentum builds and expansive opportunities emerge, catapulting you to next-level rewards. The changes that unfold help you get back on track, realigning your energy with your life purpose instead of the heat of the moment.

2. Gemini

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You learn an important lesson today that leads you to a life-changing breakthrough, Gemini. To say you are blossoming is an understatement. It would be foolish to ignore how much attention you're attracting from the universe and onlookers alike.

Thanks to the waxing crescent Libra-Scorpio moon, your mental ability to manifest your ideas into reality is mystically charged. Do you have a magic wand in your pocket? No, but you are divinely aligned with your destiny. You're walking in purpose and faith today, which also gifts you with a heightened level of awareness, especially regarding your surroundings. Use your discernment. Protect your blessings. Continue to feel empowered, beautifully transforming through this energy.

3. Virgo

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Your energy on October 11 is giving Star Wars "May the force be with you" vibes, because that is exactly what you discover on Sunday. More than a force to be reckoned with, you are a force of attraction. Gone are the days of staying calm and carrying on, Virgo.

Under the waxing Libra-Scorpio moon, you are ready to kick down the door, alerting the world that you are here. What has helped the reserved maiden or kind sir be reborn into this rising phoenix? Tapping into your personal power. The celestial influence today is aligning your soul with its true potential, liberating you from any restrictive labels or obligations.

4. Scorpio

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With the moon in your sign, Scorpio, the tides of fate feel divinely orchestrated in your favor. Everything you wished for is coming to pass on Sunday. Inquiring minds want to know how you are so good at manifesting what you want.

The truth is, you are an advocate for words matching actions. So, once you say you want to do something, you also choose to walk that path almost immediately. That isn't magic. It's commitment, an action you don't mind taking when it is aligned with your perceived purpose and the direction you want to grow toward.

5. Taurus

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Today is leading you to become your own comfort zone. No one has to know what that means, how it makes you feel, or where it is. This irresistibly magnetic place of peace is yours and yours alone, unless you want to share it with someone special.

For you, the moon being in your Venus and Fixed siblings' signs (Libra and Scorpio, respectively) has caused you to create what you normally look for in others. I won't say you're tired of saving a space for someone else to fill, but let's just say you're not a fan of disappointment, and some folks haven't been living up to the potential they presented. So, lead by example and show them how it's done.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.