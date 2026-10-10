Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On Sunday, October 11

On October 11, 2026, things start getting a lot better for three zodiac signs. Lilith direct is here to improve our lives drastically.

This transit is pushy and direct, and really, that's exactly the kind of energy we need. We're pretty focused on achieving greatness and will stand for nothing less. Lilith's mighty energy influences these astrological signs especially strongly.

1. Aries

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You want action, and you want it now, Aries. This is very typical of you, as you have little patience for results that will happen eventually. We're talking now. This day. October 11.

You've been working on something that will improve your lot in life. While you've wondered whether or not it will actually work, you're finally starting to see radical results. What a relief! It seems your hard work is going to be rewarded after all.

During Lilith direct, the world of positivity finally opens up to you. All you can see before you is success and significant improvement. Changes are happening now, and they are all good. Nicely done!

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2. Gemini

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Well, it's that time, Gemini. It's time for you to hold up your end of the bargain. You made yourself a promise, and the last thing you want to do is break it. You always keep your word, especially to yourself.

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A while back, you told yourself that you wanted a major change, and that by a certain time, you'd have it. During Lilith direct, it hits you that the time is now. So stop procrastinating and making excuses, and get to hustling.

On Sunday, it feels like it really is now or never. This idea could stress you out, but instead, it actually inspires you to make that radical change and get on with your life. All lights are green. It's your turn. Lilith direct is the very push you need to get going.

3. Libra

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Lilith direct is a very powerful thing, Libra. It sets you on a path for great self-improvement, but that's not all it does. It also gives you the stamina to stay on the path. You want real, lasting change, and you are going to get it on Sunday.

But to make that a reality, you must do what you say you're going to do, and that takes discipline. Talk only you so far. It's time for real action. Luckily, Lilith direct is a great helper when it comes to getting one off the couch.

What all of this means is that you are no longer waiting around for a miracle. You're making it happen on your own, by your own means. You know what you want, and you see how to get it. Now, you are going after it. You have what it takes to make your life a whole lot better. It's just a matter of time.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.