4 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed With Luck & Abundance On Sunday, October 11

Four zodiac signs are attracting luck and abundance so easily on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Just in time for spooky season, the magic of the day is summoning you.

Under a waxing crescent moon that shifts from Libra to Scorpio, these astrological signs are luring in magnetic opportunities and the kind of intrigue that keeps people guessing. How are you so fortunate? No explanation will be necessary, because what comes to these signs on Sunday will be totally unmistakable.

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1. Capricorn

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You had to wait for the right time, Capricorn, but your patience is paying off. Ambition is great, but there is a difference between what is necessary and what is excessive. That is the beauty of today's energy for you. The waxing Libra-Scorpio moon helps you use your powers of discernment.

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You have everything you need. You are going to receive more. But you need to know what to do with it. Move with wisdom and intent, not just power. Knowing the importance of playing your position is just as valuable as advancing within it. Today is a lucky day for you, so move confidently, but don't step on anyone else's toes.

2. Pisces

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You would never expect the good fortune the universe is blessing you with on Sunday. All you wanted was somebody who sees you, who gets you, and who will always be there for you. That is what today's enchanting energy brings you: a timely relationship that restores balance in a situation you had been handling for too long on your own.

The playing field was unfair to you, as you seemed to be outnumbered or outcast from a supposed team effort. The waxing Libra-Scorpio moon is fixing that, gifting you with someone who values you as you value them. Someone as inspirational as you are, who not only understands the vision you have in mind, but the other half of what it takes to make it a powerful reality.

3. Libra

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Today is a day you attract divine favor, Libra. As sung in "Ready or Not" by the Fugees: "You can't run. You can't hide." Despite it being spooky season, this energy is not to scare you. Well, one thing might scare you. On October 11, the universe is blessing you with an increase, but it requires you to choose it, as it has chosen you.

The universe is giving you nice little nudges to help you level up. It's not meant to stress you out. Thanks to the waxing Libra-Scorpio moon, you are being asked to deepen your connection to what you are being cosmically aligned with. The luck and abundance you attract today are the blessing of being divinely guided to your purpose. Lock in, Libra. It's bigger than you, but it begins with your bravery and commitment.

4. Aquarius

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There is one way to describe the abundance and luck you attract today: Presence as a present. Sunday's waxing crescent moon is spotlighting your aura as it travels through Libra and Scorpio. It is also gifting you with heightened awareness and intention, showing you are ready for unexpected expansion.

Oh, yeah, Aquarius. The universe has big plans for you, but to be honest, they are based on a grand design you had already envisioned for yourself. Because you can feel the shift in the air, you want to act accordingly, so you are in tunnel vision mode right now, laser-focused on staying aligned with the right energy. As the universe gifts you, you want to make sure you are doing your part to prove you are worthy of its divine presence.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.