Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, October 11: Retrograde Venus Squares Mars

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for October 11, 2026. Retrograde Venus squares Mars on Sunday, revealing the patterns in your romantic life so you can heal from them.

As these powerful planets clash, you're torn between what feels right to you and what looks right from the outside. It’s a battle of heart and the ego that wants to keep up appearances. But keeping up appearances is never the easiest option, no matter how much it might seem so. Notice where you feel stuck today, or what patterns reveal themselves, as this is where you are guided to direct your energy.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, October 11, 2026:

Aries

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It doesn’t matter how your relationship looks, Aries. You can seem like the perfect couple and still have an unhealthy dynamic. What's really important is how you show up for one another.

A harsh truth may come to light on Sunday regarding the lack of reciprocity in your relationship. This is meant to help you see that how you feel matters and inspire you to start making different decisions.

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Taurus

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Stop trying to keep up with others, Taurus. On Sunday, you need to seriously reflect on your own choices, particularly when it comes to your romantic life.

Rather than trying to make everything look beautiful and right, focus on truly following your heart. The right life for you may not look like what others are doing, and that’s OK.

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Gemini

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If you feel the need to sell yourself or your dreams to your partner, that's your sign to pause, Gemini. A relationship shouldn’t make you feel like you need to convince anyone of anything, including what you deserve to receive.

To be freely chosen by another means you have to sit back and let that happen. If it doesn’t, that is not an invitation to try harder. Remember this on Sunday.

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Cancer

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You are worthy as you are, Cancer. Sunday's energy reveals a pattern in your romantic life. It seems like the way you treat those you care about is different from how they treat you.

When you love, you love big. You create meaningful moments of quality time, and you give genuine gifts because you’re always thinking of that special person. However, while you’re loving big, you’re often left feeling depleted because you're not getting the same in return. Pay attention to this cycle because it doesn't have to continue.

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Leo

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Your partner deserves to take up space too, Leo. You have a grandiose presence. Even if it's not intentional, you naturally take up space with your personality and energy. While this is one of your divine gifts, you have to stop and reflect on how much space your partner is being allowed to take up.

Often without meaning to, your partner becomes a supporting character in your life instead of a main one on their own. Notice what arises on Sunday and try your best to correct it.

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Virgo

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Learn to separate your intuition from your fears, Virgo. You have a deep connection with spirit; however, that doesn’t mean all those inner feelings are part of your intuition.

On Sunday, pay attention to how you’re listening to your intuition. It’s not meant to control or force anything in your romantic life. Nor should it be treated as the ultimate truth. Listening to your intuition is a practice of continually returning home to yourself.

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Libra

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You don’t need to pretend you’re fine if you’re not, Libra. You're allowed to take your time in relationships. You can even say no to a big social gathering if you're not feeling up to it.

The energy on Sunday reveals how you often try to suppress your needs in an effort to show up for everyone else around you. This also includes your partner. It’s a pattern you need to be careful of because it likely means you’re not actually having your needs met.

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Scorpio

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Stop looking for validation, Scorpio. Don't try to live up to a perfect picture of how you thought your life would go. This could have to do with everything from where you live and the work you do to, of course, your relationship.

Too often, you judge yourself against this vision. But this only leads you to feel stuck and be unnecessarily disappointed. On Sunday, focus on what and who you feel connected to rather than trying to be validated for your choices.

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Sagittarius

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There is no award for how outrageously or abundantly you lived your life, Sagittarius. While you are being blessed by luck and new beginnings right now, be sure you’re only choosing what feels authentic for you.

Don't make decisions for fame or glory. On Sunday, follow your heart and let this chapter of your life teach you what is most important.

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Capricorn

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Being wealthy doesn’t make you worthy, Capricorn. You deserve to be financially stable; however, that doesn’t determine your worthiness of being loved or supported.

Don't try to build an empire solely to feel like you’re finally good enough to be loved or chosen. This will always inevitably backfire. Build what you feel called to, but know that no matter where you are on your journey, you are already enough.

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Aquarius

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You never needed to be perfect, Aquarius. You often think that everything will become better if you just focus on how you can improve yourself. But a relationship is two-sided, which means that it’s not all on you to carry.

On Sunday, allow yourself to be human and release any pressure to be or look perfect. Showing up as yourself is the best way to feel genuinely loved.

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Pisces

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You're free to live the life that feels right for you, Pisces. Just because others may have an idea of what you should be doing, or even who you should date, doesn’t mean you have to listen.

You are naturally drawn to a quiet life, and you should never feel pressure to do or be more. Honoring the kind of life that feels right for you is how you attract the love that is meant for you. On Sunday, let go of the pressure and expectations.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.