The 10/10 Portal Is Exceptionally Strong For 5 Zodiac Signs On Saturday

With a New Moon in Libra adding to the day's magic, the 10/10 Portal is about to be exceptionally strong for five zodiac signs on Saturday.

As 10 represents a milestone that feels more like a threshold than a finish line, you are crossing over. Expect to apply what you've learned to continue excelling with wisdom in this new chapter. A lyric from "Into You" by Jennifer Lopez featuring Lil Wayne beautifully describes the breakthrough energy of the 10/10 Portal: "Every finish line is the beginning of a new race."

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1. Taurus

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Okay, Taurus. As Maya Angelou said, "You can't really know where you are going until you know where you have been." This reflective quote takes on new meaning for you today as the 10/10 Portal spotlights your race against time as you build or rebuild this from scratch.

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The old practice of withholding how you feel may have made you feel protected before, but you now know that a lack of communication was part of the problem. Identifying it helps you move forward with more wisdom, as voicing your intentions starts this situation on the right foot. Say what you feel and what you want this to be. Put your cards on the table. This will give you all the information you need to know if you are wasting your time or making a wise investment.

Vulnerability is just as important in creating stability as maintaining comfortable control is. In fact, it is a tell for you. If you don't feel comfortable enough to be vulnerable, you know it's not for you. But you won't know if what you're building is as sturdy as it is beautiful, unless you trust the foundation enough to be vulnerable here.

2. Sagittarius

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In The Five Heartbeats, there is a climactic song with a poignant lyric that applies to your 10/10 breakthrough. "A heart is a house for love, and I've learned that it don't take much to build it up."

You thought enough of a situation to put faith into it, but it wasn't always faithful to you, Sagittarius. Saturday's energy helps you see how much you've healed from that and how you are so far past it, plus how a new situation gives you a new reason to believe.

There is no need to forgive yourself for what was out of your control or not your responsibility, but you do need to give yourself some grace. To quote Beastly, you "do the best with what you know," and you know better now because you've learned. Love and life are a nonstop adventure you cannot afford to close yourself off to. Even more, you can't let your past hold you back from your future.

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3. Capricorn

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In the song "Meant to Be" by Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, she sings, "I'm tired of the fake love; show me what you're made of." And yeah, your 10/10 Portal energy is exactly like that, pushing you to separate promise from proof so the opportunities you take part in are ones based on mutual effort rather than potential.

You're not a fan of wasting time, Capricorn. But you also make a point to find purpose in every experience, so you have no regrets. Recently, you put a stop to something that ran its course and served its purpose. What made it fake? The situation did not live up to its potential. No follow-through. No positive advancement. To quote "Opposites Attract" by Paula Abdul, you would take "two steps forward, two steps back."

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October 10 is the day you start something real by demanding people show as they are, and not as they hope to be. If their actions don't match what they're telling you, that's proof enough not to take the situation seriously. You know what serious looks like. Trust your instincts and only give energy to what's real.

4. Aquarius

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A lyric from "Love Don't Love Me" by Eric Benet from The Brothers soundtrack beautifully describes your energy for Saturday's 10/10 Breakthrough Portal: "I still don't know the reason after all this time."

You are so caught up on how long it took to get to this point that you're ignoring that you made it. That's the point, Aquarius. You crossed the threshold. You're out of that old way and now aligned with a new way. It's as if you've been so focused on progressing that you don't realize you made it.

As Master Splinter said in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, "Open mind wider." The Libra New Moon proves that individuality and connection do not have to cancel each other out. You can meet people where they are without compromising yourself. The more open you are to different perspectives, the more you can see how far you've come.

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5. Virgo

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The New Moon in Libra mixed with this breakthrough 10/10 Portal energy is bringing you an a-ha moment. There is something you always knew, and on Saturday, you receive validation.

You are past the point of just needing this to look good. That's not enough anymore. This needs to be and feel as good as it looks. Only dare to pursue more when your instincts show you that there is more to pursue. The breakthrough for you is to continue to trust yourself in this new era, believe in yourself, and give it everything you’ve got.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.