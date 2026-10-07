These 5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Rewarding Horoscopes On Thursday, October 8

Five zodiac signs find that their horoscopes are very rewarding on Thursday, when an interesting question is posed to you. What do you need to see to know that you are walking in alignment with your purpose?

Even when you don't have exactly what you want, are you walking toward exactly what you need? Well, the waning crescent moon in Virgo on Thursday illuminates how your intentions are not only perfectly aligned with your goals, but with your divine purpose as well. This is exactly why these five zodiac signs benefit so much from the energy that comes their way on Thursday.

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1. Aquarius

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Someone wants to know if they can talk to you for a minute, Aquarius, and you can thank the moon's energy for this unique yet necessary moment. You won't be opposed to having the conversation, but you do have some questions of your own.

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It is not because you need clarity. And to be honest, neither do they. There is something about you that fascinates them and vice versa. They want to know more than your name. They're curious about what's going on in your inner world. The level of enlightenment that you gain today is far more fulfilling than you envisioned when you initially agreed to speak to them.

2. Virgo

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Having the moon in your sign on October 8 means it will be a high-energy day for you, Virgo. Options equal opportunities. Strangely enough, you won't feel overwhelmed by this. You will be intrigued and motivated.

Now, let's be honest. You know this situation is realistically a 50/50 shot, but when the moon is in your sign, you like those odds. Somehow, you can see everything so much clearer, so the extra reassurance you usually require isn't necessary on Thursday. To quote the lyrics of "Green Light" by John Legend, you're "ready to go right now."

3. Taurus

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I'd be lying if I said you probably haven't been dealing with a rocky road. And I don't mean the ice cream, but to that point, you have been rather sweet about recent disturbances in your life. It's because you see them as challenges, and let's face it, Taurus. You don't shy away from a challenge. But there's another reason Thursday's horoscope proves effortlessly rewarding for you.

Life is moving pretty smoothly. It's not to say that nothing fazes you, but thanks to the waning Virgo Moon, you are reminded that you are gifted at working through any curveball that gets thrown your way. Sometimes, you need that extra boost of confidence. Not to be arrogant, but to remember that you would never walk yourself into a situation you weren't certain you could handle.

4. Sagittarius

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It was Forrest Gump who said, "Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're gonna get." And that is as true for you on October 8 as it was for him in that film, Sagittarius. No one knows that life is more about the journey than the destination more than you. But thanks to the Virgo moon, a full-circle moment helps you realize that the overall journey hasn't been that bad.

Oh, it's had its obstacles, but none you couldn't run through and no hurdle you couldn't jump over. I know you have a bad rap for commitment issues, but what is often forgotten is that when you do commit, you have the legs to go the distance anytime you want.

5. Libra

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What you will love about Thursday is finding out that you already have everything you need, Libra. Understanding that really clears up your vision and helps you regain focus. Do you know what else it does? It shows you that you are better off than you think.

You've been hard on yourself lately. Blame the waning crescent moon in Virgo. When your idealistic vision combines with Virgo's desire to get it right the first time, you usually don't give yourself much grace. But the beauty of this day is that you realize why you have to. Even on your worst day, you could never be so down that your hopeful heart wouldn't bring you back up. Keeping that in mind will always keep you on the right track and elevate your life in the process.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.