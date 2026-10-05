Generous Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Tuesday

Four zodiac signs are attracting some major abundance and luck on Tuesday. On October 6, the waning crescent moon in Leo prepares you to let love rule.

When the moon is waning in Leo energy, it feels so right to let what you know in your heart is best for you lead you. This is also a time to be more generous, because generosity makes you lucky, which is especially true for these astrological signs.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

From the very beginning, you knew you were on to something, Taurus. On October 6, you have an opportunity to see just how right you were. The waning Leo moon is introducing you to something better, to something more. What's not to love about that?

Advertisement

Just as one plus one equals two, doing your due diligence gives you your just due. You're not wrong, but that's not what this energy is designed to teach you today. It is meant to reward you abundantly for the self-work that has elevated your self-worth. The results of your inner workings radiate from the inside out, illuminating you with a lucky glow. Good news gravitates toward you on Tuesday and sticks to you like glue. Nice!

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Like a beacon of light, you are the source of attraction on October 6. The waning crescent moon in Leo is highlighting how your aura has lured good luck your way like a siren song. You're not one to shy away from attention, Libra, but it is important to note that you didn't initiate this energy.

The moon waning in Leo is about how greater self-awareness and self-acceptance strengthen your presence and how you present yourself to the world. You look like you love yourself, which is attracting more abundance to you in the form of prosperity and love. Congratulations!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As a fire sign, the waning moon in Leo is bringing you more heat. But it's not to burn you, Sagittarius. It's to encourage you to shine even brighter. Your inner light is what makes you luckier than usual on October 6.

Because you have had your fair share of flash-in-the-pan moments, you choose to stay present and live each exciting moment to the fullest extent while the energy is there. Today, the Leo moon takes that flash and intensifies it. It is an unstoppable force meant to last and be the first sign of more to come. This presents you with a challenging question, but it is a good one: What do you do after you get everything you said you wanted? Have fun finding out!

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Expect the unexpected on October 6, but also expect to be completely satisfied by the surprises in store. Because the waning Leo moon is closing out an inauthentic cycle for you, it opens the door for a more abundant situation to have a stronger staying power in your life.

You may hop from idea to idea. You may not always know exactly who you want to be or what you want to do. But as the Blondie song goes, one way or another, you find it. You get it, and it becomes successful. It doesn't matter how many times you tried or how long it took for you to break through the glass ceiling. You got through, and you were right not to give up on it. At the end of the day, that's all that matters, right?

Advertisement

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.