Great Things Fall Into Place For 5 Zodiac Signs On Angel Number Day 10/7

Great things finally fall into place for five zodiac signs on Wednesday. October 7 is Angel Number Day 10/7, when breakthroughs manifest from a new creation birthed from the completion of a cycle.

As the waning crescent moon moves through Leo and Virgo, you settle into your potential as a role model and an inspiration for others. This inspires these astrological signs to turn it up a notch. That enthusiastic spirit helps things finally start working out exactly the way you'd hoped they would.

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1. Aquarius

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Like Sunset Blvd, you are ready for your close-up, Aquarius. Even more, Angel Number Day 10/7 shows that you are finally willing to have the conversation that takes your life to the next level.

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As the waning crescent moon moves from your opposite sign (Leo) to Virgo, you are ready to talk. As long as it leads to forward movement, of course. And it does, because this necessary conversation effortlessly reveals what your next step toward success should be. Whether you choose to follow it is entirely up to you.

2. Aries

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On October 7, there is a moment when your momentum takes off like a rocket. All because you did not hesitate to make the first move. First thing Wednesday morning, you can actually feel a new surge of energy in the air. It invigorates you and entices you to get out of bed.

Thanks to the Creative 10/7 Portal, or should I say the Co-Creative Portal, every step you take on Wednesday is divinely aligned and supported by the universe. You officially have the green light from your angels to charge forward and take whatever leaps of faith strike a match in your heart. The world is yours. Go for it all, Aries. And don't stop there.

3. Libra

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The energy of Angel Number Day 10/7 makes you so alert to what is happening around you that I wouldn't be surprised if at first you can't believe just how well everything comes together. On October 7, it is as if you have awakened from a years-long sleep a la Sleeping Beauty or channeled the hit song, "I Can See Clearly Now." Your eyes are wide open to what is going on.

This heightened level of awareness is helping the right details come together. Wednesday's waning crescent moon in Leo and Virgo will continue to nudge at you throughout the day to pay attention, because everything you said you wanted or needed is already meeting you where you are.

4. Taurus

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Wednesday proves to be a satisfying day for you, Taurus. On October 7, you find yourself at a point in your life where you are ready to let the chips fall where they may. It is not coming off like unbothered or nonchalant. It is more like, because you know who you are and what you've done, sitting by patiently waiting for the payoff.

Angel Number Day 10/7 delivers it. The way everything calmly and deliberately settles into alignment has you feeling like you struck gold. Referencing two different types of money or payment (chips and gold) is not to be overlooked, either. I see today aligning you with an increase in your finances.

5. Leo

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What you discover on Angel Number Day 10/7 gives you exactly what you asked for, which also brings you a huge sense of relief. Thanks to the waning crescent moon in your sign and your neighboring sign (Virgo), there is a moment on October 7 when everything lines up perfectly.

Your path is clear, Leo. What's even better is that it is obvious that you have everything you need to do whatever you want or need to do. Order is being restored and is putting you back in alignment with what belongs to you.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.