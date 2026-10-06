3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On October 7, 2026

On October 7, 2026, three zodiac signs are getting some major blessings from the universe. If you're feeling special on this day, there's a good reason why: Mercury conjunct Venus is hovering above us, making us feel cosmically favored.

While, of course, we're all special in our own ways, this transit favors these three astrological signs in particular. They really are the universe's chosen ones right now, and that always feels good. A boost of self-esteem is certainly welcome, and at this time, we know how to make the very most of it.

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1. Virgo

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You've come to understand that you don't have to play by the rules you once thought were set in stone. You've seen that things change, and if you let them, they can change for the better. So, while you're being blessed by the universe on Wednesday, you must stay flexible to make the most of it.

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When Mercury conjuncts Venus, you're on a winning streak, and you intend to make it last. When you set your mind to something, nothing can stop you. And when the universe is on your side, that's even more true.

All of this means that trusting your heart is the right choice. By doing so, you're able to feel supported by the universe. You feel special and loved, and that's because you are, Virgo.

2. Libra

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Mercury conjunct Venus brings about a new take on balance for you, Libra. You've fallen into the trap of people-pleasing more than once. But on Wednesday, you come to learn that you most definitely can say no to the things that disturb you.

This day feels so special and unique because you are very much in touch with your own feelings. You know that you can guide yourself where you want to be, especially because you feel the universe's support so strongly. The cosmos have your back, and that has you feeling bold and ready to act.

This feeling of self-confidence helps you own your right to be here, and this gives you a certain kind of power. You like who you are, and that says it all.

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3. Aquarius

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You've always felt a bit special, Aquarius. This is nothing new, though it's not something you necessarily share your opinion on often. Even so, on Wednesday, you just can't stop yourself from telling others how great you are.

This isn't conceit or hubris. It's genuine pride. You've come a long way, and when Mercury forms a conjunction with Venus, the universe helps you see this clearly. As a result, you feel you can publicly state that you love yourself.

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And this is actually a beautiful thing. Saying it aloud seals the deal, and you feel you owe yourself a special moment. You can take that moment with you, from here on out. Your self-love only attracts even more cosmic blessings. Good things are on the horizon!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.