4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Have A Big Breakthrough On Wednesday, October 7

October 7 is a Wood Tiger Initiate Day that sets things in motion for four Chinese zodiac signs who are about to have a big breakthrough.

People have a lot of momentum on Initiate Days as it is. Combined with the fast-moving energy of the Wood Tiger on Wednesday, it’s way easier to push past mental blocks and finally see the big picture. It’s truly a turning point that sets these animal signs up for long-lasting success.

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1. Tiger

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October 7 is your day, Tiger. Literally. This means that your personal power is at an all-time high. In other words, you have the follow-through to do pretty much anything you put your mind to. Plus, people are willing to do basically whatever you say. You have virtually no fear of failure on Wednesday. But you do have a very strong belief in your own abilities.

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Your breakthrough comes from taking charge of a situation that used to intimidate you. This kind of courage opens the door to basically unlimited new opportunities. Since it’s an Initiate Day, you can be pretty sure that taking the first step will set off a positive chain reaction that brings success for months to come. Go you!

2. Pig

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Someone’s random advice gives you an epiphany on October 7. You’ll know exactly when it happens, too. You'll finally feel like everything is clicking into place. This gives you a huge boost of motivation.

But more importantly, it gives you hope. This truly couldn’t have come at a better time. I have a feeling you’ve felt like your hard work was going completely unnoticed. It's likely felt like your goals were taking so long to reach that you've questioned if it's even worth it. Welp, not anymore!

3. Horse

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Wednesday is an absolutely incredible day for you. Which is much-needed, considering I think some roadblocks forced you to slow down recently. So you've been waiting. A lot. Probably your least favorite thing to do. That's not gonna last much longer because on October 7, your next step becomes abundantly clear.

No more concepts of a plan, Horse. You’re about to figure out not only the results you want to see, but the exact moves you need to make to get there ASAP. Get ready, because good fortune is coming in fast. Congrats! Soak it all in.

4. Dog

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Dog, get ready for a massive breakthrough in mental and emotional clarity. I think you’ve been worrying a bit too much about things you really don’t have all that much control over, if any. The Wood Tiger Initiate energy on October 7 makes that a lot less likely to happen.

A difficult choice that has been weighing heavily on your mind suddenly has a crystal-clear answer. The only thing you did differently? Trust your gut instincts. The reward is peace of mind. What a relief!

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.