Angel Number Day 10/6 Blesses 5 Zodiac Signs With What They Want On Tuesday

Angel Number Day 10/6 opens a Restoration Portal that gives five zodiac signs something they've been patiently waiting for.

In numerology, when 10 (turning point) and 6 (fair exchange) come together, you can bank on a day of co-creating with the universe for reciprocal manifestation. The waning crescent moon is still sitting in Leo energy on Tuesday. So, the spotlight is on, but instead of shining on you, it's illuminating exactly what these astrological signs want.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Let's get the obvious out of the way, Taurus. Though you see what you like, you're hesitant to approach, because it's tough as nails like you. Maybe tougher. Angel Number Day 10/6 shows you why this is a good thing and exactly what you want.

Advertisement

You know more than most that you can't just say you want better. You have to show it. So, if people have to crack your thick chocolate shell to access your gooey center, you're going to have an even greater challenge to get through. But just as they have a thicker shell than you, they also have a gooier center, which means the payoff will be even sweeter when you step up and claim it. If Tuesday's waning crescent moon in Leo could talk, it would simply say: "You said you wanted better. Well, you found it."

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

By centering on balance and its restoration, Angel Number Day 10/6 is speaking your language. Yes, you are the zodiac sign that represents balance and fairness. Yes, you immediately take responsibility for restoring balance when the vibe among loved ones is off. But Tuesday's waning crescent moon in Leo isn't highlighting what you bring to the table.

Well, not directly, Libra. The universe has called your attention to a physical embodiment of your reflection. Now, the rest is up to you. Or like your fellow Libra, Eminem, said, if you had one shot to seize everything you ever wanted, would you capture it or just let it slip?

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Angel Number Day 10/6 is bringing you more than what you dreamed about, Pisces. This is something you actively asked the universe for. Though it's coming via special delivery on October 6, it won't be specially wrapped, because that's your job.

Tuesday's waning crescent moon in Leo offers you the opportunity to build this from scratch, but you want to pull back because it isn't fully formed. Allow me to quote "I Can Transform Ya" by Chris Brown featuring Li'l Wayne: "I see potential in you, let me mold that." Today's numerology didn't lead you here so you could walk away because it's undone. You were summoned to put it together in its entirety.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You wanted to be moved, to feel something so great that it reminds you what it's like to be alive. A little dramatic, Scorpio, but Angel Number Day 10/6 is bringing it out of you, and it's happy to answer your call as well.

You're set in your ways, and one is not to be or appear vulnerable. But when you want to feel something, what can reach you if you're untouchable and impermeable? The waning crescent moon sitting in your fellow fixed sign (Leo) on October 6 is the perfect answer to your question. Fixed water and fixed fire, this energy is the fire to melt your icy exterior. Tuesday's energy doesn't even allow you to argue. You wanted influence that was beyond your control. Here it is.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Angel Number Day 10/6 gives you the clarity you asked for, Leo, and it will all be worth it in the end. With the moon in your energy, you're automatically being led to trust where the universe takes you, no matter how unorthodox it seems.

You don't make a point of dealing with unpleasantries, but on Tuesday, you're encouraged to take the good with the bad, as long as the truth comes out. That's what you wanted, right?

Advertisement

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.