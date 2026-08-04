5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On Wednesday, August 5

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes for August 5, 2026. On Wednesday, the Moon leaves the fiery energy of Aries to enter the earth sign Taurus, bringing a sense of warmth and emotional security.

It's really about to be a great day, and it all starts with the Moon entering Taurus, where it is exalted. This makes you feel like you are in charge of your life without any self-doubt or worry. You might have things that you are unsure about, because that's normal! But that feeling of peace that you get deep inside will be there. When you need to stand your ground, you do it with such class and grace that no one can argue with you. Certain astrological signs really do well under this type of energy, and they make the most of it.

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1. Aries

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Oh wow, Aries. You are in luck on August 5! Today is a great horoscope day for you. The Moon leaves your sign to enter Taurus, your money sector, meaning a big boost of positive energy for your financial situation. You might not get a big roll of cash, but you feel like you can earn more and do more with what you have.

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Taurus energy allows you to have a strong sense of confidence when it comes to negotiating deals or asking for things related to money. You enjoy the comforts you have at home and aren't looking to buy things unless they are lasting or provide you with some sort of purpose. You feel at ease and settled all around, and that makes you feel amazing.

2. Taurus

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Go, Taurus! You're feeling pretty incredible when the Moon is in your sign. You're in touch with your feelings, and you aren't afraid to share them with others. You love doing things that make your life better. There's truly nothing that you feel is impossible to achieve.

Your mood is up, and your energy levels rise to satisfy your wants and desires. On Wednesday, your horoscope is beyond great because it makes you feel steady and grounded. You are thinking beyond what you see and looking within to really connect with your soul. This is such a nurturing day for you, on so many levels. You end it feeling rested and whole.

3. Gemini

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Well, they had it coming, Gemini. What makes today's horoscope great for you on Wednesday is your ability to detach from a situation you know isn't right. You're closing the door on a chapter that has been long overdue. You tried everything within your power to make it right.

But you couldn't, and now you're over it. The Moon in Taurus activating your house of endings makes this decision a lot easier. This is a welcome goodbye and not one where you feel like a failure. In fact, closing this door behind you feels like a win.

4. Cancer

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Your friendships at work and in your personal life become a direct source of pleasure for you in so many ways on Wednesday. You feel like you're just purely blessed with the people who are in your life. You have meaningful conversations. You don't have to do anything specific to make someone like or respect you, Cancer.

Everything you've ever wanted is exactly how you like it to be. A Taurus Moon can feel a bit boring, but you love it. You don't want changes or unpredictable moments. A great horoscope day for you is when life is mundane and easy.

5. Scorpio

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Scorpio, your love life and partnership usually grow really strong during Taurus Moon days. On Wednesday, things start to look like they are going exactly how you want them to. Your partnerships work so nicely, and everyone is more agreeable than usual. Even tough conversations with individuals who start arguments are less stressful.

There seems to be an ease to challenges, and you don't feel overwhelmed by all that you need to say. Overall, it's a great day according to your horoscope because love feels calm and safe. You're not looking to make huge leaps into the future or change someone. What you do want is to know that everyone is doing their best, and you are, too.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.