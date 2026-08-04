3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On August 5, 2026

On August 5, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. We have the Waning Gibbous Moon here to help us get past the very last obstacles standing in our way.

If we are to fully claim our power, then we must get rid of all those old doubts. That's a challenge these astrological signs are willing to accept on Wednesday. It's time to move on and let go of everything that drains our power. That means people, habits, fears, and mindsets. If it doesn't add to our happiness, then it has to go. Good riddance!

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1. Cancer

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All you know is that right now, during the Waning Gibbous Moon, you feel like there's finally hope in your life again. The last thing you want to do is let that feeling slip away. Nope, not happening!

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On Wednesday, you feel good about life, Cancer. It's taken you a while to get to this place, and now that you're healed, you are more than ready to move on. You took your time, but that was part of the plan.

Now, you're about to enter a very powerful phase in your life, and it stands in defiance of the old you. You've changed your ways, and you've come to trust the new and improved you. This is a very good start, indeed. Keep it up!

2. Capricorn

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You're on a winning streak when it comes to accomplishing your goals, Capricorn. Once this kind of momentum starts to build in you, you basically become unstoppable. Right now, it's as though your power is reaching new heights you've never seen before.

Your creative juices are flowing, and during the Waning Gibbous Moon, you know what you need to do to keep this going. You must rid yourself of whatever stops your progress. There's no other option if you want to own your power.

That means that on this day, you're going to take a long, hard look at the things in your life that prevent you from reaching your goals. You need to let some things go to make room for something better. You are fine-tuning your life now, and it's leading to great power.

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3. Pisces

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What you've got going for you now, during the Waning Gibbous Moon, is courage, Pisces. It's like nothing else in your life. This courage is not going to be dimmed. You're on fire!

With courage in your heart, you see that on Wednesday, life offers you a chance to redeem yourself, and you're not going to let that opportunity pass you by. If it means reducing distractions, then so be it. You are more than willing to do whatever it takes.

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Concentration and focus are your thing, and this is the backbone of your creativity. The Waning Gibbous Moon shows you what you must release in order to fully claim your wondrous power. Get to it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.