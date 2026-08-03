5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Tuesday, August 4

Five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Today, Mars in Gemini will oppose Lilith in Sagittarius, helping you to feel super energized and motivated to start something new.

Starting something new is always exciting, but then when you actually have to get moving, there can be some struggle. You might worry about things like cost, timing or what's involved. But when Mars is in Gemini, the only thing you want to do is act fast and take action. Lilith rules dark fantasy, and while in honest Sagittarius, she asks you to think about what you want. You don't really need to know why.

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This planetary transit's dark honesty wrapped up in haste creates explosive energy that lasts all day long. Five signs discover a side to themselves they never knew was there, and get them chasing a dream in a way they never have before.

1. Aries

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That makes today's horoscope very good for you, as you never really realize how much you want to travel. You've often thought about it, even talked about it. But one reason you decided to decline invitations or chances to spread your wings and fly.

There's a certain place you've really wanted to go. On Tuesday, you decide rather than just talk about it, you'll do one thing to make that dream a reality. You mark a date on your planner and say this will be when it happens.

If you need a passport, you schedule an appointment or if you have to study places, join a group online to learn more about the culture. Today's step forward is huge for you, Aries. These steps bring emotions that are dangerously fun and exciting. You're moving yourself away from just talk to action, Aries, and wow, it feels good.

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2. Scorpio

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On Tuesday, August 4, what makes today's horoscope very, very good to you is the honest conversation you have with yourself about your finances. Lilith reminds you how much you love money. You love having it and spending it, and you especially like it in your bank account. Mars in Gemini helps you to see that there is nothing wrong with owning that truth. In fact, you've got a few friends who have admitted to you that they want to be rich one day.

Lilith brings out this incredible desire to start something that makes things happen faster than you dared to dream. Mars in Gemini encourages a belief that you can truly conquer your little slice of the world if you wanted to. You work up a collaboration idea with people you know will partner with you. By the end of the day, you're on the way to the top. Baby steps, but you're stepping, Scorpio!

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3. Sagittarius

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You have always wanted to be with someone who worships the ground that you walk on. Of course, it would be a relationship where the two of you are on each other's side no matter what. It's hard to find, but you feel like you've got a shot with someone you really like and who feels the same. That's what makes today's very good horoscope for you top notch, Sagittarius.

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You decide to lay it all out in an honest, forthright conversation. You share that you are all in, and you want that person to be that way, too. It's exactly how they feel things should be. On Tuesday, you're practically holding hands walking into the sunset. Yay, love!

4. Gemini

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The truth is you really love your freedom, and sometimes you crave more time for yourself. You love it when other people take time for themselves because it gives you an excuse to be self-centered and focused on your own things.

What makes today's horoscope so, so good for you on Tuesday, August 4, is that you stop pretending. You just admit that this is a need you have, and others need to respect it. Rather than waiting for when a partner or friend is busy to do what's best for you, you just schedule it and give notice. This is a huge step toward being authentically real, and you are no longer going to ignore it.

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5. Pisces

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You have this deep desire to work from home, and you have always wondered how other people manage to do it. On August 4, you dig your heels into the ground and make a firm decision: by this time next year, you'll have built a hobby that brings in some money and puts you in that direction. It takes a lot of courage to start because, frankly, you're unsure what your steps need to be.

You make a space in a spot at your home and declare it your shrine for future growth. You will do whatever you can to make the magic happen there, and it will. You can feel it, and your horoscope is very good for this power move.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.