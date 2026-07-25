5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Sunday, July 26

On Sunday, July 26, 2026, five zodiac signs experience some great horoscopes. Sunday is the first day of Saturn retrograde and it kicks off during the Moon's entry into Capricorn.

Saturn is about loneliness and the ability to do without. The Moon in Capricorn gives you emotional distance to see things in a new light. You don't get confused by overwhelming feelings, your mind is actually very sharp.

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Saturn retrograde helps you take some time to rest your brain. This works nicely with the Capricorn Moon since both are saying not to worry. Problems will take care of themselves.

1. Aquarius

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Your horoscope is so great because it gives you room to really get to know yourself. On July 26, you feel good about spending time by yourself. There's no pressure to go out, and your schedule is clear. You have a lot of personal errands to run; that's great because you do your best thinking while busy.

Since Saturn is in Aries, it brings power to your third house of communication. Retrograde means you hear your inner voice crystal clear. Aries is about fresh starts, and for you, that means a writing task you know needs to be completed. Today's intuitive moments bring you deep insight, so you can write them down and understand what your soul is trying to tell you.

2. Capricorn

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You're ruled by Saturn, and when it's in Aries, you sense things so intensely in your household. Saturn has urged you to be more of a minimalist. You've wanted to get rid of quite a few things. You know that you don't need much, and yet there's always this little part of you fearing what if something happens and it's not there later.

On Sunday, Saturn retrograde helps you to detach. You'd prefer to start over than carry the past into the future. Your horoscope moves mountains of fear, which is awesome for you. You purge, and it feels pretty good!

3. Sagittarius

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You've been heartbroken over a relationship that didn't work out, but your horoscope for July 26 has great news for you, Sagittarius. During Saturn retrograde, you learn to love yourself in such a way that you never thought possible. You really experience a deep healing, and right now that's all you truly want.

You don't want to feel sad about someone who doesn't deserve any more of your time or attention. You give that to yourself today. You take yourself out and find things you enjoy doing. The future looks pretty bright to you, even if you start single for a little while.

4. Libra

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When it comes to great horoscopes, yours for July 26 is looking mighty nice, Libra. The love you want can be built, but with a little patience. Your relationship sector feels like it's going into full renovation mode, and even though it's hard for the two of you to talk, you push through it.

On Sunday, you revisit old problems and remember how each of you responded. You give up your ego and look for a solution. Your relationship is stronger because of it, and you're grateful for the experience.

5. Leo

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Leo, on Sunday, you finally satisfy the itch you've had for travel and just call off work and go somewhere you need to go. You aren't chasing people, but instead, you stay with friends who have space, and they can go sightseeing with you.

You don't have to pay for anything either. You get invited, and all you need is a bag of clothes to tag along. A free trip and coverage at work? You feel like you hit the jackpot.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the past 10 years.