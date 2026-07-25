Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Capricorn Moon On July 26

On July 26, 2026, much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs. This whole day is dedicated to how we create and handle success, and the Capricorn Moon is the perfect lunar transit to guide us on our journey.

Something clicks into place on Sunday, and suddenly, all of our hard work is paying off in spades. Success is merely the result of all our effort. For these astrological signs, it's time to celebrate!

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1. Taurus

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Slowly but surely, the pieces are falling into place, Taurus. Though only a month ago you had no idea that you would come into this kind of success, you're absolutely ready for it. This is your area of expertise, and you've been waiting for this moment for a while.

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You've spent a long time honing your craft, and in a way, nobody does it as well as you do. You know this, but you don't show it off or even brag. You merely use those skills to advance yourself, and this always pays off.

On Sunday, during the Capricorn Moon, you do not fear the unknown. In fact, right now, it excites you. Money inspires you, and success is something you know you can handle. Well, welcome to your new lot in life. It's a beauty, so enjoy it!

2. Scorpio

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On Sunday, success comes to you as the ability to call the shots on what success looks like. OK, that may sound a bit convoluted, but you, Scorpio, like to be in control. During the Capricorn Moon, you get that and more.

Sometimes all it takes for you to feel successful is a change in the rulebook. You like living your life on your own terms. If you're to feel victorious, it won't be because you followed someone else's rules or even instructions. That just doesn't feel like a win to you.

What matters right now is that you trust yourself and do what you feel is right. This is what lands you the kind of success you've always dreamed of. Hey, it's your way or the highway, as they say. You are happy to take the lead.

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3. Aquarius

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Success, for you, means you getting to do what you want, your way. You're not interested in living up to anyone else's expectations or following a set of rules you didn't create. Luckily, during the Capricorn Moon, you don't have to.

During this lunation, wishes are granted, and you find that the more specific your dream is, the easier it is for the universe to bestow it. That's why they say, "Be careful what you wish for, as you just might get it."

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You are careful, Aquarius. You're smart and cautious, and you have a vision that won't be denied. Think about what you really want and what the success you desire entails. With the Capricorn Moon in the sky on Sunday, you're golden. Dreams really do come true, and success is in the bag.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.