4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Sunday, July 26

Four zodiac signs attracting some major abundance and luck on Sunday, July 26, 2026, do so with the help of Saturn retrograde in Aries.

Sunday is the first day of Saturn retrograde in Aries, and it will last until December 10, 2026. Saturn brings you the opportunity to learn patience and how to be really responsible. Right now, four astrological signs dig in their heels and commit to their long-term goals.

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1. Pisces

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You always make sacrifices for the future, and sometimes being frugal hurts. Pisces, you are in for a treat because stocking money away finally comes back to reward you. Saturn is retrograde in your house of personal property. So, that item you misplaced? It's going to be found. While cleaning your home on Sunday, you may come across something you forgot was there.

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Decluttering attracts various forms of money that ultimately lead to abundance. You find money in your pocket and a trinket or a book given to you as a gift by someone who loves you. On July 26, you feel like someone you used to know is spiritually with you. Their presence motivates you to start doing things that you know will put you in a better financial position.

2. Scorpio

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You attract abundance and luck by changing your routine, which leads to an unexpected opportunity to make money. On July 26, you decide to take a different route than you normally do. You get a sign from the universe that confirms a feeling you've had for quite some time. You take it as confirmation that you're supposed to be on a certain path.

Scorpio, that path could involve a new job or a relationship. You take the risk and say yes, and the doors of abundance open to you. You receive gifts and offers, and so many other opportunities you didn't even know you could possibly have.

3. Cancer

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On Sunday, you decide to put yourself out there to find a new job. You know that you are ready to move on to a better role, and you've felt stuck where you are for some time. It's the weekend, and you can't imagine anyone would be following up on emails or cover letters.

You decide to use the day to apply to things that fit your niche, and get an unexpected response from the hiring manager. They really need to fill the role soon. They ask if you can come in for an interview on Monday. Everything sounds super promising, Cancer, and you're not going to look a gift horse in the mouth. You say yes, and realize your luck is about to take a turn for the better.

4. Virgo

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There's this one friend who has noticed how hard you work, and they aren't comfortable watching you struggle. On Sunday, they have some extra money after paying their bills and decide to give you something to take a load off of your life. That little bit was just what you needed to make ends meet right now. It gives you the room you have asked the universe for to do other things with your time.

You invest your energy into an activity you know will position you in a better light. You strike it lucky and get more support from friends and family. Having the right people in your life is what luck and abundance truly feel like, Virgo.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.