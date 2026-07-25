3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On July 26, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on July 26, 2026. Lilith direct is here to give us the positive boost we need.

This transit spares no one; however, certain astrological signs take to the idea of good fortune like it's their birthright. Lilith doesn't play by the rules, and that is just what we need right now. Good things are finally starting to flow our way, and there are no complaints here!

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Lilith direct has you feeling as if you were struck by lightning, Cancer. You have an epiphany on Sunday that leads you to believe you've been doing it all the way wrong. Instead of letting this get you down, you take it as a challenge.

Advertisement

You see now that it's time to change, and you don't intend to waste another second. You are of the mindset now that total transformation is what is going to bring you success and good fortune. You're not wrong.

The truth is that you've tried things one way for a very long time. You believed it was going to work, yet it's proved to you that it isn't. Instead of continuing down the wrong path, you snap out of it and try a new way. Bingo! By staying open-minded, you attract so much luck and good fortune.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You don't know when major change is going to happen until suddenly you look around and realize that you're in the middle of it all. Instead of fighting it, you embrace this transformation, and that is definitely the right move. On Sunday, Lilith directly helps you to land on your feet with an entirely new perspective on life.

Wow, is it ever what you needed, Sagittarius! On this day, everything that you've been confused about finally starts to make sense. At the same time, what is no longer needed moves out of the way so that luck and good fortune can enter your orbit.

That's how it always works. If you're to walk into a fortunate new era, then you must make room for it in your life and in your psyche. Done and done! You've got this one.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You are a very lucky person, Aquarius, and you've seen just how fortunate life can be. Because of this, you aren't always aware when even more good fortune knocks on your door, as it does on Sunday.

That's not to say you're spoiled, but the truth is that while Lilith direct is in town, this transit wants to spoil you. And who are you to say no? This time around, you are aware and open to all this luck.

Advertisement

This really means that you're about to love your life even more than you already do, and that's saying a lot. You are a powerful person, and you have the focus to achieve whatever you set your mind to. That, combined with the good luck Lilith brings, sets you up for some serious success.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.