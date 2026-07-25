Life Gets Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Sunday, July 26

Four Chinese zodiac signs have their life get so much better on Sunday, July 26, 2026. Today is a Destruction Day, during the month of the Wood Sheep, and the Year of the Fire Horse.

Destruction Days are actually pretty simple to work through. It's basically a day where you remove something that is physically blocking you from doing your job effectively at home. It could be tackling a pile of papers that have taken up too much space on your desk, or folding laundry that is piled up too high.

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Whatever literally stops you from going into the next phase of your life productively is what's on the radar. The point is to open up the energy so that future luck can come in. An overcrowded garage, a broken junk drawer, or a stuffed closet are all fair game for four animal signs right now.

1. Ox

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Ox, your life is about to get better because you address the clutter problem that has been a total and complete eyesore. Not only has it been difficult to look at, but you know that in a way it's a little bit dangerous. You have certain things on the floor where you've nearly fallen a few times, tripping over them. You keep telling yourself that you'll fix it later because right now you need things the way that they are.

But it's the weekend, and you decide to handle it even if it takes a few hours. You organize everything meticulously. This small thing really elevates your energy and makes the space look cleaner. Instantly, this improves your life in a big way because it's no longer lingering in the back of your mind. You didn't realize what an emotional drain it was until it's done on July 26.

2. Dragon

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Every time you get invited to go out, Dragon, you have to go rummaging through your closet to figure out what outfit to wear. It's never an easy thing either. There are so many things stuffed into the corners, and it takes you so long to sort through them that you end up deciding you don't wanna go at all. You realize you have lots of clothes you could donate or sell that you'll never wear.

On Sunday, you sort things through boxes: what you'll sell, what you'll donate, and what you'll keep. Everything gets a little chaotic before it becomes streamlined. By the end of the day, your life feels better because you know where everything is, and you're going into the next week with a refreshed-looking closet space.

3. Snake

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Having clear space is very important to you, and you know that energy flow brings in luck. Yet, certain items have blocked your windows and walkways in your home. You've even allowed the same to happen at your job. Today, you decide to move them to another spot. You may not know what to do with them yet, but at the very least you want to let the energy flow come through.

Things start to get better on Sunday because positive energy brings in better opportunities for you, Snake. It's not something you can necessarily put your finger on, but conversations seem more welcoming. The phone calls you need to talk through happen. Your schedule opens up. Everything seems to be more in alignment with what you need.

4. Goat

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You always plan to cook at home because you want to save money, Goat, but when you get to your kitchen, you feel exhausted. There are things all over the place. You don't have the spices you need. Some appliances clutter the counter, so there's nowhere to prep.

On Sunday, you plan to handle this problem. You put things where they belong. If it doesn't work or doesn't make sense, it goes in a box and ends up in the trash. Having a working space that is refreshing automatically resets your energy. Life will get so much better because now you can cook from home. Everything is orderly, the destruction work is done, and you are in a better position to do what you need to do.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.