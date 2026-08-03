6 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success Now That Mercury Is Direct In Cancer Until August 9

Now that Mercury is direct in Cancer, six zodiac signs are attracting financial success. This abundant period lasts until the planet of communication moves into Leo on August 9, 2026.

At the start of the summer, Mercury retrograde slowed things down and complicated our lives. Still, we learned some valuable lessons. Now, our finances are finally taking a turn for the better.

1. Taurus

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You are on a winning streak now, Taurus. According to an astrologer named Helena Hathor, "Mercury rules your money, and Venus is your planetary ruler." When Mercury stationed direct on July 23, it also sextiled Venus. This means great things for you and your wallet.

"Whatever you touch is going to turn to gold, especially when it comes to creative risks," the astrologer added. So, this is not the time to play it safe. If you've been thinking about starting a creative project or even your own business, now is your chance. If you want a promotion or raise, make your ask. Until August 9, the universe is rewarding bold moves with financial success.

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2. Leo

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With the Sun and Jupiter in your sign, all eyes are on you, Leo. You're in the spotlight, and now, you are getting a financial boost to go along with all that attention. "Mercury stationing direct is actually going to show you a hidden opportunity you've been missing," Hathor explained.

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From now until August 9, when Mercury moves into your sign, expect to see your bank balance rise. You were starting to doubt you'd ever see this boost, but it's here, and you are ready. The universe is rewarding your perseverance.

3. Libra

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Demand what is yours, Libra. "Mercury stationing into your tenth house of career is finally going to get career people, bosses, anyone that owes you money [to] actually cough it up."

It's been a long time coming. People in your circle might've taken advantage of your generosity and people-pleasing tendencies. Fortunately, justice is on your side, and you finally are getting back everything you've given tenfold.

4. Aquarius

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Until August 9, making money is easy, Aquarius. In fact, you may not even need to lift a finger. Mercury direct is boosting your passive income and drawing opportunities straight to your door.

"You are in demand. You have the upper hand," Hathor said. "It's literally gonna be the easiest week for you to earn money and things to start moving forward fast."

5. Gemini

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Mercury rules over your sign, Gemini, and this can only mean great things. The planet of communication is in your second house of income, so building wealth is easy. Expect to see new opportunities and partnerships arise until August 9.

With Mars still in your sign, you have the motivation and drive to make the very most out of this energy. Don't be afraid to make big moves. Playing it small won't get you the financial success you desire.

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6 Virgo

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You are very generous, Virgo, but it seems that people have taken advantage of your kindness. It might've started with gas money; however, slowly but surely, people began demanding too much. Finally, with Mercury direct in Cancer, you are going to get back what is owed to you.

"This is a time when people, your friends specifically, will start to pay you back," Hathor said. Honestly, you thought this money was a lost cause, so this is a happy surprise. Enjoy your financial success!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.