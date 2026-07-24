5 Zodiac Signs Have Good Horoscopes On Saturday, July 25

Five zodiac signs have good horoscopes on Saturday, July 25, 2026, when Neptune, the planet of dreams, sextiles Pluto, the planet of change. What once felt impossible is now within reach.

What's superior about today's horoscope is how encouraging the energy is. Neptune can get lost in daydreaming, but Pluto reminds you to do something that makes your life better. Pluto can become too controlling and overpowering. Neptune softens that energy so that you don't work so hard that you intimidate others.

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Before the day is over, five astrological signs see how possibility, when met with action, creates a really beautiful reality.

1. Aries

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Aries, two areas of your life light up with today's horoscope that appear very good for you on July 25. Neptune in Aries brings out your more whimsical side. You follow a dream in your heart that challenges you to grow stronger as a person. You don't get easily intimidated by the idea of starting over either because you have friends that support your dreams.

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Neptune speaking with Pluto in your house of social network means that putting yourself out there, even if it's for the first time, opens doors. People respond to your actions and rally you to keep going. You feel empowered and hopeful

2. Pisces

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Finally, your horoscope is looking pretty good for you on Saturday because Neptune's sextile to Pluto brings an end to a financial hardship. Neptune brings you some promising opportunities to earn more money.

Pluto presents to you a situation where you can end a project that kept you stuck. The change feels sudden, but it's an answer to a wish you've made in the past. Because it's talking to Pluto in your house of endings, you are happy to give up something you used to do to make time for a new challenge. But that also works out really well because you end up doing less while making much more.

3. Scorpio

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Because you are ruled by Pluto, anytime it talks to a planet, you feel it the most. Your horoscope turns out very good for this reason on July 25. Pluto in your home and family sector starts to show signs of healthy growth. You've wanted someone in your family to change and have given up thinking it would ever happen.

With help from Neptune, your wishes for better health and lifestyle choices seem to be heard. You don't have to do anything at all to push change anymore. You see a self-motivated person who is on a mission to do right by themselves. This is a gift that you have been hoping for.

4. Leo

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Leo, whenever Neptune speaks to Pluto, it's a good thing, and when it brings attention to your love life, then that's even better. Your horoscope is excellent for a sudden change in your romantic adventures. On Saturday, Pluto transforms a friendship into something so much more. You might have a wonderful connection with someone you meet while out running errands.

Your minds seem to be on the same wave. You feel like you've known each other for a million years. When it comes to love, you're really smart this time around. Even though you could rush into something, you take it slow. You want to get to know their hopes and dreams. Just because everything feels fated doesn't mean you get lost in it. You have self-control, and just that makes you feel amazing.

5. Libra

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One of your friends has their dreams come true on Saturday, and even though it's not happening to you, it feels just as good. With Pluto in your house of joy, sudden changes arrive that relate to children.

Neptune can bring pregnancy announcements when it's in Aries and speaks to a fifth house Pluto. A pregnancy or engagement announcement could happen on Saturday, and you feel beyond the Moon excited. You love the idea of love, and cheery news restores your faith in humanity.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.