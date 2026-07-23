4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Friday, July 24

Four zodiac signs attracting abundance and luck on July 24, 2026, and they do so without much effort. Friday's horoscope involves Mercury finally direct in Cancer while the Moon is in Sagittarius and the Sun in Leo.

The end of Mercury retrograde helps us see things much more clearly. The Sun in Leo indicates joy is on the horizon. A Sagittarius Moon helps you make super smart decisions. Under this energy, every single one of these astrological signs feels lucky to get to the heart of the matter on Friday, which goes a long way in generating abundance.

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1. Gemini

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Gemini, you are ruled by Mercury, which is currently in your house of personal wealth. That's incredibly good news for you on Friday. You are so ready to attract abundance and luck in your life, and July 24 presents you with the perfect energy to do just that!

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The Moon in Sagittarius helps you to partner nicely with someone in your life who has strengths where you are weakest. The Sun in Leo gives you just the right amount of courage and bravery to say what you need to say. Talking about money is tough, but with all these planets working together, you have this incredible chance to speak from the heart.

2. Sagittarius

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What a lucky day for you, Sagittarius, especially when it comes to attracting abundance at work. You're getting what you need through outside resources and gifts from other people. The Moon in your sign gives you the emotional support you need on July 24. You aren't the type to ask for validation, but it's always good to hear that you are on the right path.

The Sun in Leo is perfectly situated in your house of honors, creating luck. This means that you are ready to get the gifts you've earned. You're not out begging for handouts. You deserve the raise. You worked hard to get the loan. You're right where you need to be.

3. Taurus

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On July 24, you attract abundance and luck through family and in conversations with people who, frankly, know what they are talking about. You like figuring things out by yourself, but after Mercury retrograde, you realize that maybe you don't know as much as you need to. On Friday, your ears are open.

Your mind is clearly ready to receive knowledge from family that has been in the trenches economically. The Sagittarius Moon gives you a feeling of awe and inspiration when secrets are shared with you about hardship and sometimes debt, leading later to good wealth-making decisions. You are taking notes and will soon take action that attracts abundance and luck at home.

4. Cancer

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Cancer, abundance and luck come to you through healthy lifestyle choices. On July 24, with Mercury no longer retrograde in your sign, you finally feel like you can breathe. You review all the choices you've made in the last month, and realize which ones worked and what cost you much more than you were willing to pay.

The Sun in Leo reminds you to respect yourself. It shines light on your personal values and asks you to really look at the areas you've let yourself down. The Sagittarius Moon encourages you to take better care of yourself. Yes, it will take effort and some planning, but you only have things to gain: a healthy body, which is true wealth to you, and better living that gives you a chance to make all the fortune your heart craves.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has covered daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.