4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck When The Sun Enters Leo On Wednesday, July 22

Four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck on July 22, 2026 when the Sun leaves Cancer and joins Jupiter in Leo. This launches a new solar season on a positive note.

The Sun in Leo encourages you to do things that put you in front of decision-makers. Dressing for success and wearing lucky colors like gold, red, and even green during this astrological season positions you for opportunities. Jupiter is finally at a more stable degree in Leo as well, which helps you think about slow building rather than sudden flashes of luck that are great for a moment but don't last. These four signs gladly take on Wednesday's incredible energy, drawing in an abundance of opportunities.

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1. Leo

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Leo, you start attracting abundance and luck in your personal life on July 22. When the Sun is in your sign, you come alive. You feel more like yourself. Jupiter also being in your sign has given you a sense of hope that your future is bright. But the Sun, the planet that rules you, is what really pushes you toward action.

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On Wednesday, you look into things you can do to improve your life. You hear from a friend that they are doing a few activities you want to piggyback off of. Normally, you aren't one to act hastily, but right now the urge to start is strong, so you strike while the iron is hot!

2. Cancer

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Good news, Cancer! The Sun enters Leo, your sector of financial growth, on Wednesday. This is the time to look around your house and see what you could do that would appreciate your life's value. If you have skills that you know people would pay you for, it's best to review them and see where you can market yourself.

You're more comfortable in the limelight now, even if you shy away from it most of the time. You practice pitching to a friend who is great at giving you feedback and get great notes. You're on your way. Go get that money!

3. Sagittarius

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You are sitting pretty right now with the Sun (and Jupiter) in your house of adventure. On Wednesday, you are ready to explore whatever the world has to offer you. You don't have any particular agenda, but you are thinking that you'd like to travel or study a subject and really master it. The type of abundance you desire involves experiences.

You want to have as many as you can this month. It's time to broaden your horizons, and truly put Jupiter to the test to see if you are as lucky as you feel. This is the time when your mind is active, and you refuse to let yourself fail.

4. Aries

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Aries, you feel the Sun in Leo on July 22 pretty much instantly, as this is your best time of year. With Jupiter in Leo too, you are looking forward to childlike moments full of joy and play. You want to experience the dream of creativity and the feeling you get when imagination is sparked with delight!

Let your curiosity soar. You find abundance through innocence and laughter. Wednesday is perfect for playing with friends or spending some extra time with your children. Much goodness can be found, and you're positioned to get all that your heart desires.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.