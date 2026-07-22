Life Gets A Lot Easier For 5 Zodiac Signs Once Mercury Retrograde Ends On July 23

Since the end of June, Mercury has been retrograde, causing chaos and turning your life upside down. Fortunately, life gets easier for five zodiac signs as the planet of communication turns direct on July 23, 2026.

Between intense feelings and constant miscommunication, this retrograde has been "a real headache," according to a professional astrologer named Evan Nathaniel Grim. So, it feels like a huge relief when it ends on Thursday. These astrological signs are entering a new era of prosperity and happiness, and it can't come soon enough!

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1. Aries

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For you, Aries, this Mercury retrograde has been emotionally exhausting. This transit activated your house of home and family, bringing up old issues and creating new drama. "It's been about reflecting on family and the potentially uncomfortable truths within your family," Grim explained.

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You may have been forced to deal with issues you previously brushed under the rug or face emotions you've long ignored. Though this isn't easy, it all serves a purpose. "This retrograde is allowing you to break free from some of those family patterns," the astrologer added. This requires a lot of patience and courage, but it is certainly worth it. As the planet of communication finally stations direct on July 23, you feel significantly lighter and more at peace.

2. Sagittarius

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Mercury retrograde has felt like an emotional rollercoaster, Sagittarius. In Cancer, this transit forces you to slow down and reflect. "The retrograde has brought you deep within your own psyche and made you aware of fears that you have had to transcend," Grim said. "This shadow work has maybe been transformative for you."

Shadow work is a form of self-exploration that helps you get to know the parts of yourself that are buried deep within you. They may be messy or uncomfortable, but they are still a part of you. As Mercury retrograde ends, all of this hard work and soul-searching pays off. You are about to become the most evolved and confident version of yourself.

3. Leo

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According to Grim, Mercury retrograde gave you "emotional X-ray vision." In other words, Leo, you can suddenly see the dynamics within your relationships far more clearly. You know who drains your energy and is toxic to be around. You also know who is worthy of your time and energy.

As Mercury retrograde ends on July 23, your social circle is changing. You may have to cut someone out of your life to make room for those who truly support you. While this is difficult, your life is going to get much better because of it. Trust your intuition right now, because it is spot on.

4. Cancer

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With Mercury retrograde in your sign since the end of June, miscommunication has been unavoidable. This transit forced you to look inward, and you may have gotten lost in your thoughts and feelings. Lessons and even people from the past made a reappearance. This was difficult, but as Mercury stations direct in Cancer, you're going to feel a whole lot better.

According to Grim, once July 23 hits, you can expect to be "more grounded in the present." The relief you feel is immediate. Your moodiness ends, and you get your confidence back times ten.

5. Taurus

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Lately, it's felt like your luck has run out, Taurus. That is going to change once Mercury Retrograde ends on July 23. "[You've] likely experienced a lot of logistical issues in [your] day-to-day," Grim explained, but you are going to find your groove again soon enough.

Since the end of June, it's seemed like anything that could go wrong has. Now, your luck has returned, and you're finally getting your spark back. This is your chance to make real progress on your goals, so get to work! Embrace the new beginnings and opportunities that arise.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.