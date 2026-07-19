5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Monday, July 20

On July 20, 2026, five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes all day when Pluto in Aquarius, the planet of transformation, looks over at Jupiter in Leo, the planet of growth.

This is the day you wanna mark down in your journal and write what happened. Even though it's just one day in your life, it's also a nod to things to come in two years from now. What's coming is a change that you really need. Pluto will be in Aquarius for quite some time, and Jupiter will be in Leo for an entire year. Five astrological signs take this really seriously, resulting in an incredible experience on Monday.

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1. Scorpio

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Your home and family sector is working a little bit overtime right now because of Pluto and Jupiter. Pluto is making changes to what you are comfortable doing, and Jupiter invites you to grow your success in the world. If you've been playing small, today you decide to change that and go big!

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Since you're ruled by Pluto, a very powerful planet, you take full advantage of your horoscope's energy on Monday. You might try to make money or start a channel of some sort on social media. Whatever you decide to do, you feel supported by people you know and love, which is nice when you are revealing parts of yourself to the world.

2. Aries

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Jupiter is in your house of joy, and you're really, really happy right now. If you've been dealing with sadness, not to worry; good things happen whenever you have Jupiter in Leo. This could be when you are discovered for a talent you do well.

Fame can happen quite quickly in this transit, Aries! Because Pluto is in your friendship house, networking is best during today's horoscope energy. Meet people and be open to mingling. Enjoy whatever opportunities come your way on July 20.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, Jupiter is one of your ruling planets, and with it in your house of health, you're looking at a very good day for you to take care of yourself. All the best habits can start on Monday. You feel so optimistic, even if you failed at certain things in the past.

Since Pluto is helping you to change an area of your life, focus on those small things in your home or relationships that undermine your potential. You can really get things done on days like this.

4. Leo

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Leo, what a great day and year you have ahead of you. On Monday, you kick off the week in a powerful way, thinking about how to improve your world. When you focus on yourself, it feels so good. You can really put your heart into whatever you do.

With Pluto in your sector of partnerships, you feel really good about the changes taking place in your relationships. You meet new people and their friends. This is the time for you to network and socialize much more. Reach out old-school style and call on the phone. Whatever it takes to build momentum.

5. Aquarius

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So much is open to you in your horoscope right now, and it's sending you all the best vibes. On July 20, Jupiter reminds you that the true meaning of life isn't what you have but who you do it with. With Jupiter in your house of relationships, you are so fortunate right now. If you're committed, things improve.

If you're single, your dating life is going really well. Pluto is helping you to improve your appearance, too. You feel ready to break old habits. You want to change your appearance to a more modern, timely look.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.