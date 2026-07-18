4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Sunday, July 19

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on July 19, 2026, with a little help from the Mars sextile Saturn transit. Mars brings you the drive and motivation you need to stay busy and Saturn keeps you from wasting the energy you have.

Saturn really loves Mars because of how driven and motivated the little red planet is. From now through July 24, there's just enough time to create momentum (Mars's specialty) without wasting time or resources earned. Four astrological signs work so nicely when these two planets harmonize. There's a new perspective and just enough tunnel vision to focus on what matters.

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1. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you are ruled by Mars, so when it's speaking to Saturn, you feel something stir deep within your soul. There's a spark of intuitive energy married with determination. You love how grit grabs hold of you and pushes you to break out of your shell.

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You typically don't like to show your hand when trying to get what you want in life. You prefer to work in silence and keep the mystery. But during this harmonious relationship on July 19, Saturn keeps the nervous jitters at bay as you break out of your shell. You have to ask someone for a favor, and it's hard, but you find a way to do it.

You realize that your minds have been aligned, and they were thinking of asking the same of you. A collaboration forms between you and this other person. It's a slow simmer starting now and lasting through July 24, but it works well, and the best part is that it brings you incredible abundance and luck.

2. Aries

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Saturn is in your sign until 2028, so you've got a lot of discipline you're learning to hone. On July 19, though, when this stern planet speaks to Mars (your ruler) in Gemini, you feel inspired. Your mind simmers with all sorts of dreams and visions of how to create the life you want to live.

You speak it into existence, Aries, but you still need to work on it. Saturn doesn't let anything happen right away, but Mars gives you the long-standing drive you need to not quit. You might want to, but thanks to this being a good, working relationship right now, you won't.

3. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you get a double dose of positive energy today because Saturn rules you and Mars is exalted when it is in your sign. Their really nice inner workings today help you feel grounded and driven when it comes to family and your home.

On July 19, you work super hard to create safety and security for yourself and others. Saturn in Aries reminds you that these things take time, so you're more patient than usual. Mars in Gemini gives you an outlet for stress, and you channel it into work that makes you quite a bit of money. You work, and then bring home the bacon. It all comes together nicely for you in a way that you need right now, and you feel incredibly fortunate.

4. Aquarius

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You attract more conversation and creative energy on July 19. Creativity can shift, but not right now. You see things systematically today. Saturn gives you the vision you need and the desire to write it down and not quit until the details are all mapped out. Mars in Gemini gives you a love for the process. You feel happy no matter what is going on at the moment.

Each idea makes you feel so abundantly gifted, and when you are in the zone, luck keeps hitting. In astrological terms, Aquarius, you're hitting the lotto when it comes to improved odds. What you do today can be the start of your wealth journey. It's the perfect day to reach for the stars!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.