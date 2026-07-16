4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Friday, July 17

Four zodiac signs are attracting some major abundance and luck on July 17, 2026. Jupiter is in Leo, and it's pretty active on Friday.

No planet delivers the goods better than Jupiter does. It's known for its good fortune, and it is also considered one of the happiest planets in astrology. Jupiter and Leo give you a growth mindset. The path towards attracting luck on Friday starts with communicating what you want and learning what you don't know. With Jupiter speaking to Neptune and Aries, four astrological signs dream big and take their first step forward.

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1. Leo

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Jupiter in your zodiac sign helps you to really feel what it means to be yourself. You are attracting abundance in the form of self-respect. Incredibly, the more you do what is right for you, the more you draw the luck that you really want.

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You don't need to hold on to things that clash with your goals and dreams, Leo. That would actually feel unlucky. But on Friday, the more you do things that line up with your interests, the more the right doors open for you. You feel confident in your abilities because they align with your sense of purpose.

2. Aquarius

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Now that Jupiter has moved into your house of partnership, you feel like things are ramping up in the best way for your life. You are only meeting people who seem to match your energy. When you talk, they actually get what you are trying to say. They bring things into your life that feel so surreal and lucky right now. You can hardly believe it.

You have no idea what is about to change, but you can feel it in your bones that your life is about to become incredibly abundant. Maybe in love, or maybe in just knowing who you are better. Either way, you're thriving!

3. Taurus

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Deep down, you want to be lucky when it comes to your family. The truth is, you don't always feel that way, and now that Jupiter is in Leo, you have a chance to fix that. On Friday, you start to look at what other people in your life really want from you.

You know that happiness is an inside job, but a little external help doesn't hurt. You ask family members how they feel and what they would like to see happen in the next year. You look at the areas of fulfillment that are lacking and get to work. When you put your mind to something, it happens. Luck and abundance are created by you, Taurus, no doubt about it.

4. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you are a traditionalist by nature. When Jupiter is in Leo, it brings attention to your professional side. You really want to succeed somewhere in the workplace or in a business that you built. On July 17, you dig deep into your heart and soul to figure out exactly where that area of life is. You define it for yourself.

You are extremely intentional right now. Abundance arrives because you build it. You aren't one to play games once you've decided that a certain outcome must happen. On Friday, you figure out what that is and step to it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.