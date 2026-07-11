Loneliness Ends For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Before July 19, 2026

Loneliness finally comes to an end during the week of July 13 - 19, 2026, for three Chinese zodiac signs that have decided there's just no reason to stay sad.

Three specific dates bring their sorrow to a close. Friday, a Receive Day, when you remember that you have power over your emotions, not the other way around. Then we reach Saturday, which feels like the fresh start you've needed. By the time Sunday, a Close Day, rolls around, you're beyond ready to leave that chapter of your life behind. Though these days don't arrive until over the weekend, things build up slowly before then.

Advertisement

After some time of feeling like life has been unkind, these animal signs reach a sort of breaking point this week when they realize things have got to change. And they do.

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, sometimes you get that nagging feeling that you're unloved. Even though you know deep in your heart that that's not true, somehow you believed the lie. The reason you have been stepping away from all the friends you could make and activities you could take part in is that you felt unworthy.

Advertisement

But each day this week, as you navigate tough conversations and moments when you have to put yourself out there, you're reminded that so many people actually do really like you. You have friends and family who wanna spend time with you. You're done letting that little voice in your head convince you otherwise. And just like that, those feelings of loneliness are finally over.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You don't like being vulnerable, Horse. It's really uncomfortable for you. But there comes a point where you realize if you don't say something, you're gonna explode. So you decide to just admit you've not been feeling like yourself this week. You casually tell someone that you are so lonely you've often wanted to cry. The next thing you know, they tell you they've been feeling the same way too.

Somehow, in the middle of your sadness, you find a kindred spirit. The same misery loves company, and it's not that you're happy someone else is suffering, but it feels nice to know you're not the only one. Your loneliness is finally over because you've made a friendship through your pain. That creates a light at the end of the tunnel for you.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You have been working really, really hard on your own healing, Dragon. Years of problems wore down your soul and made you tired. You started to reach a point where you realized you couldn't continue like this anymore.

It's one thing to make a decision, but it's a totally different thing to take action. This week, you decide to own yourself. You don't let anything stop you now from sharing your life with others. You surround yourself with people and get social. That's all you need to end your loneliness in the future.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.