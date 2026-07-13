4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck During The New Moon On Tuesday, July 14

Four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck during the Cancer New Moon on July 14, 2026. Whenever there is a New Moon lunar transit, there's a chance to start all over again.

There's a lot of energy in Cancer on Tuesday, which can really help you connect with who you are. Finding that inner source of authenticity and personal awareness really helps four astrological signs figure out what they want in life. You might still care about your past mistakes, but you're done with letting them hold you back. Instead, you think about where you can start right now to fix any problems that happened before. You're looking at the future in a whole new way.

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1. Cancer

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Cancer, you have a list of little things that bother you about yourself that you know you could probably stand to work on. Not only is your zodiac season one of the best times of the year to do that, but with the Moon and Sun in your sign on July 14, you're genuinely happy to start over.

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You have tried a few things unsuccessfully, and now you want to get back to square one. This is the day when you review each life mistake and find the lesson. You discover what went wrong and how to solve it. Luck is unlocked, and abundance pours out for you.

2. Libra

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On Tuesday, you realize that there are some friends in your life who are doing really, really well for themselves. You wonder if there's someone who can give you advice on how to get your act together, too. There is, Libra, and this is a perfect day to talk things through with them.

You feel really good about what they said. You gained a lot of really good insight, and it helps you rethink what you're doing that's going badly for you. Those small changes set you on a better course toward abundance and luck.

3. Aries

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You've felt too comfortable in certain unhealthy areas of your life because they are predictable. The New Moon on July 14 makes it hard to ignore the habits that keep you stuck. The way to change all of that is to let yourself do things that are unfamiliar to you. You aren't the type of person that stays stuck anyway.

New anything is the perfect challenge for your personality. On Tuesday, you pick one thing that involves money because you want to take a chance on yourself. You may try to sell an item or put in a pitch for a project. Either way, you are in luck because you are winning.

4. Capricorn

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Love is in the air, Capricorn. A New Moon in your house of relationships means you have luck on your side when it comes to meeting someone or improving a relationship. On Tuesday, you don't look for what you can get from this relationship as much as you put effort into making another person feel happy.

Everything works nicely for you on July 14 because your heart is in the right place. Everything in your world is working so smoothly. You know that when one good thing starts, it's just like anything else. It causes a lasting impact on everything else. That's the kind of abundance you hoped for today.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.