5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Sunday, July 12

On Sunday, July 12, 2026, five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes. The Moon is changing signs and returning to its home in Cancer, where the Sun is right now.

In just two days, we have a New Moon in Cancer. New Moons are moments when lunar energy restarts, and everything you learned during a particular season is ready for you to embrace. You start to really understand why your emotional security is important. Even if sometimes you try to ignore your feelings, it will be harder to do so. You'll want to respect yourself so much that anything that makes you feel unsafe will no longer be tolerated.

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The other part of the Moon and Sun aligning in Cancer today is that your heart and mind will not be at odds. You won't talk yourself out of a decision at all. Instead, you'll be like 'Yeah, I want to do that!' and go do it. These positive changes are all really time for five zodiac signs who want their lives to go from meh to great.

1. Aries

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It's time for you to hit the restart button in your home life. This is the perfect time to look at the way you decorate your favorite places to be. You don't have to go all out and change everything up right now. That could be super expensive! But, on Sunday, you can start dreaming about all the ways you want to claim your personal space and make it really your home.

Aries, you are always open to change. You can put your signature print on the walls with pictures of your favorite humans or pets. You can add a little splash of color or get really creative. Today's also perfect for clearing out old food and putting fresh stuff in your pantry.

2. Taurus

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Taurus, it's time for you to open up and talk straight from the heart. The New Moon in Cancer brings out your sentimental side. It's always been there, but you hide it so well. Self-protection is important to you. But with both the Sun and Moon encouraging you to open up, it's hard for you to resist the challenge.

Besides, you know how much people love to receive compliments and kind words. You can be mushy-gushy when you want to be. This is the day to show that your heart is on your sleeve. There are things you have always wanted to say but choose not to. On July 12, you will do the opposite! Swoon!

3. Gemini

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Gemini, you're always thinking about the future, and right now, it looks financially good. The New Moon in your financial sector is super sweet for your life right now. This is when you start adding value to the things you do each day. You might be surprised what you can do with your little hobby or a side gig that you work at quietly behind closed doors. But if you don't want to do that, it's OK. It's fun to make your art something you do more consistently for yourself.

You don't need to have all the answers right now. This is your chance to discover what you want. New Moon energy gives you a 30-day window to try things out. Because this is in Cancer, you might be looking at a home office and making it super real. If you ever dreamed about having your own home-based business, this might be the day to start.

4. Cancer

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What a great day ahead for you, Cancer. You've got the one New Moon that's in your sign right now. This is just as special as your birthday because it really sets your mind on all the things you can do. You feel this overwhelming sense of self-love and want to make it last.

This is your time to shine. Cancer, you're always so sweet and kind to everyone else, but now it's your turn. Thinking about what you can do to improve yourself is fun. No dreading what you have to do next because it's going to help you make your dreams come true!

5. Leo

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Leo, it takes a lot of courage to say goodbye to the past, but it's also so very healing. On Sunday, July 12, you finally cut ties with an ex that you don't want in your life at all. You've been super reluctant to close the door, but emotionally it feels right now. You are done and over with the pain and sorrow. Even if you think about them once, you'll just replace that memory with a new thought.

You are setting the stage for the future without that person because they no longer belong in your life. Today is so worthy of being called great, because this decision isn't just smart. It's downright brilliant.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.