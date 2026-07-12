4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Monday, July 13

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on July 13, 2026. On Monday, Venus in Virgo squares Uranus in Gemini.

Venus rules beauty, and when it is in Virgo, what is beautiful is down-to-earth and classically understated. Today's pursuit of abundance has very little to do with fancy cars or shiny things. We are going down to basics: a good meal and a simple, safe, secure home are all that Venus and Virgo want.

Advertisement

The good news is that just about anyone can have these things, but even better news is that when Venus squares Gemini, all these fresh ideas come from the universe. Some of them feel a little crazy and chaotic, but super exciting. It makes work fun and play productive. Four astrological signs. Figure out how to make it work for them.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Monday, you realize how really good things can happen when you least expect it to. A total stranger pays it forward for you, and you have a little extra change in your pocket for bills today. You are on the universe's radar, and you didn't realize how incredible that could feel until now. You feel like doing things for other people just because someone helped you.

You feel super optimistic and hopeful, and that brings out your generous nature. You help a friend out today, and they share a small bit of information that sets you in a new direction. Trouble brought you luck, and giving what you had gave you more in return. What a way to go, Aquarius!

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You never like to be the "I told you so" person, but today Uranus helps you draw attention to a problem you have been complaining about. A partner finally sees the light and understands why you have been so worried. They have been a little stingy up until Monday, but now that you're on the same page and they understand where you're coming from, they'll give you the financial resources you need.

It's been really tough having to do without, and sometimes you've wondered if you just wanted to leave. But now that things are starting to look up, your patience returns. You get the abundance you need, and even though luck came through hardship, you're glad.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On July 13, you've learned a valuable lesson this month. Uranus brings you to a place where you really want to take risks. Venus taught you that sometimes certain people can't be trusted to do the right thing.

On Monday, you do things to make new friends. You find yourself in a new social situation later making friends, and it's a really lucky day for you. People are more generous and kind, and you go from being sad to feeling super hopeful about the rest of the week.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Monday, you decide to give the old dating app another try. For a while it seemed like you'd never find someone you like. You've tried everything, and nothing seems to work. Uranus in your financial sector has you thinking out of the box when it comes to money. Maybe you need to do both dating and going out to meet people in real life. Both might be the winning formula.

Fortunately for you, Venus is in your house of romance, and it's pretty practical right now. You treat dating life like a job and take it very seriously. The next thing you know, you do see someone you think might be a fit. Your heart feels pretty happy about it. Luck is in your favor, and with an abundance of options, you are on your way to winning the jackpot in love.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.