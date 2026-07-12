3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck On July 13, 2026

On July 13, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck. Venus square Uranus is a tricky transit, but it is preparing us to recieve good fortune.

This alignment has some harsh qualities to it, as do most squares. However, we learn quickly what not to do. By paying close attention to what's going on in our lives, we set ourselves on a better path. The gates of good fortune are opening up for these astrological signs on Monday. This is our lucky day, folks!

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1. Virgo

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You never think you're about to run into good luck, which is exactly why this day is so shocking for you, Virgo. Good luck has been waiting for you. Though you didn't see it coming, you still walk right into it on Monday. It may be sudden, but it's much appreciated.

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When Venus forms a square with Uranus, you're able to avoid something that at first seemed like a good idea, but turned out to be a bright red flag. This transit helps you turn away before making a major mistake.

Smart moves like this signal to the universe that you are ready and deserving of good luck. You didn't see it coming, yet here it is, all for you. Enjoy!

2. Sagittarius

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Venus square Uranus presents you with a strange opportunity, Sagittarius, but it's one you aren't going to back away from. On this day, you get the chance to try something altogether new. While it might feel scary at first, you aren't going to let fear hold you back any longer.

It's something you've wanted to be a part of for a long, long time. While you might have backed away in the past simply because you felt anxious or shy, on this day, you get up your nerve to take part in it.

That nerve is what attracts the best luck you've had in a while. It's just a matter of drumming up enough universal positive energy and then watching it manifest as good luck in your life. Nicely done!

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3. Aquarius

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The beautiful thing about you, Aquarius, is that you see everything as a sign of goodness. Even when things don't go according to plan, you're still able to glean great lessons out of the situation. You make even your hard times work for you.

When Venus forms a square with Uranus on Monday, you see that you might want to reconsider a certain move you're about to make. You realize that if you stay put, something even better will take place. Trust your intuition because it is steering you right.

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You are making the right decisions, and because of that, your luck is about to get even better. While you might not have expected it to rain down on you as positively as it has, that gratitude of yours still rings true and feels amazing. Keep it up!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.