5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, July 11

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on July 11, 2026. The Moon, Venus and the South Node are in Virgo, helping you to organize your life. You might even feel like a fated moment happens today.

Whenever the Moon is in Virgo, you get the itch to clean up. Not just your life, though. Everything. You want order and things around you to make sense. You want to know that you are in control of your time and energy. Friends seem to be on the same page as you.

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You don't have to worry about taking care of everyone else today. Amazingly, everyone simply does what they are supposed to do. It's the best feeling in the world at the end of the day. (Thanks, Virgo energy!) Everything around you is falling into place.

1. Gemini

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Whew, Gemini. You are tired after a busy week. You are so ready for a break from the grind that you can barely see straight. Today's Virgo Moon is highly productive, and having everything in order helps you to work on your health, including getting a good night's sleep.

Resting is all that you want (and plan) to put on your agenda today. You'll reschedule unnecessary appointments. You don't want to overextend yourself any more than you already have. You can catch up tomorrow when the energy returns to your tired bones. On July 11, you're signing off! It doesn't matter who needs you; you are done for today!

2. Aries

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All you see on Saturday is your potential. You've been talking down to yourself for far too long. But with so much Virgo energy waking you up to the truth of who you are, you're going to talk yourself up. This is the day where you roll up your sleeves and make stuff happen.

You don't go willy-nilly; you come up with a game plan and map it out. Usually, you'd like to be spontaneous. Sometimes it works, but lately not so much. When you fix your sights on a goal with this mindset, you become a winner in the end.

3. Leo

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On July 11, the Virgo Moon is activating the money side of your astrology chart. You have been waiting for a payoff moment, and now that it's here, you're lasering in. You can feel your energy rising to the occasion. You don't mind putting in some sweat equity, either.

You know that if you work hard, results follow. It's just how life is meant to be. The universe is not just working in your favor. You've got the power of the Moon, Venus, and the South Node working together to help you. Old spending habits are gone, Leo, and now it's time to make bank and save it.

4. Aquarius

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The best day of the week is here, Aquarius. The Moon and Venus bring you close to someone you love. Virgo energy helps you to get the intimacy and closeness you crave. Today's horoscope isn't only about superficial moments, either. You experience moments that are so much deeper than just a memory. You give each other what you need. If you're going out tonight, it doesn't matter where you are. All that matters is that you're together.

By the end of Saturday, you've got the warm-and-fuzzy feels. You truly realize that you're not alone in the world. You have a true friend who is your ride-or-die person. Together forever is happening on Saturday.

5. Scorpio

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Virgo Moon energy brings you closer to the type of people you always want to do business with. It's a serious day for going out and enjoying talks about the future. You are thinking about business opportunities. Coincidentally, so is everyone else, so talking about ambitious goals doesn't turn anyone off.

Instead, every single thing you say invites commitment and more conversation about what each person can do. It's like everyone wants to take responsibility for themselves, and it's an awesome feeling on Saturday. Turns out to be one of the best days this week because you honestly feel like things are starting to move forward.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.