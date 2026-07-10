4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Saturday, July 11

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck during Venus conjunct the South Node on July 11, 2026. When Venus is activated, the North Node loves to give you the gift of your dreams.

Venus is one of the luckiest planets in astrology, second only to Jupiter! Venus rules love and beauty, but you know what else she's in charge of? Money! When she is in Virgo, she's got a strict, serious side. She wants you to work for what you get. Things get serious on Saturday because when she conjuncts with the South Node, you look back and see where you didn't put in the effort.

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That realization makes you want to change. You quit focusing on the past. With Venus's help, you focus only on the good things you did to attract luck. You always knew in your heart that one of them would pay off for you in the future. The question of which has never been certain. But right now, a dream is coming true for four astrological signs.

1. Taurus

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Hello to friendships, Taurus! You are attracting an abundance of luck by hanging out with people who heal your heart. Now that Venus is connecting with the South Node of your romantic life, you are focused on the love all around you that isn't romantic.

The North Node responds with dreams of a future free of restrictions so you can live life on your own terms. You realize it's much better and brighter to focus on the people who really love you and want you around. You feel really lucky to fly solo on July 11. All of your time can be devoted to doing what you want for yourself.

2. Pisces

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You sometimes get so caught up in nostalgia that it keeps you in the past, Pisces. You never quite feel stuck, but you do know that your friends are all moving on with their lives. Venus connecting with the North Node in your sign reminds you to pay some attention to your future, too.

You are a dreamer, and you'll never stop being that way. The South Node in your relationships sector gives you the energy you need to stop wishful thinking. The only thinking you are entertaining on Saturday is about your happiness. You schedule all the things you couldn't do when you were focused on someone else. It's time to have some fun.

3. Virgo

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Virgo, when Venus is in your sign, you want to do everything you can to be a better person. There's really a whole list of things you want to do and you know are possible, but old habits die hard. You're done falling into old patterns, and now you feel motivated to get out of that funk.

The North Node activates your partnership. You needed an accountability partner, and now you've got one. Things are about to get lit, and you can't wait to see how good life gets for you after July 11.

4. Libra

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On Saturday, the Pisces North Node is in your house of hidden enemies. Which sounds scary, but actually helps heal your heart in such a big way. This is the time to build up your own life. You realize you can't keep hoping that by doing things for someone else, they will look out for you.

With the North Node activated by Venus from a distance on July 11, you pull yourself together. Tears are wiped, and you move ahead with bravery, ready to pursue your luck and find the abundance you helped so many others get.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.