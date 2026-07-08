5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Happiness On July 9, 2026

Five Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and happiness on July 9, 2026. Thursday is a Wood Monkey Remove Day during the Fire Horse year and Wood Sheep month.

Remove Days usually clear out whatever’s been slowing you down, but today feels different. The Wood Monkey actually has a way of replacing what leaves with something way more exciting. If you've been feeling stuck, Thursday'll most likely interrupt it in a good way. These animal signs see something ordinary suddenly take an unexpected, lucky turn. Yay.

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1. Monkey

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Monkey, your luck starts when you change your mind. You were planning to stay home and deal with it later, but then something gets you out the door. You end up in the right place at the right time, and before the day is over you have a conversation you couldn't have planned if you tried.

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The Wood Monkey is famous for rewarding people who are truly curious. Follow whatever feels interesting on Thursday, even if it wasn't on your calendar this morning. Trust.

2. Rabbit

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Rabbit, I have a feeling you've been feeling like once such-and-such hardship is over, everything else can start. Well, on Thursday, that day comes. The problem that's managed to take over your whole life gets solved today and you won’t even be thinking about it at all next week.

This feels especially lucky for you because your mind finally has room for something besides being stuck in survival mode. You catch yourself looking forward to things again after a long stretch of dreading each day. July 9 clears the thing that's been standing between you and the life you've been trying to get back to. Welcome home.

3. Horse

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I don't think you’re jealous of other people's lives necessarily, but you have been wondering when it was finally gonna be your turn. Today’s the day you find out something that proves you haven't been behind at all. On July 9 you finally realize why you had to wait this long and trust me when I say the wait was worth it.

By the time you go to bed on Thursday night you’ll be excited about your life all over again. That's your luck. You stop looking sideways and start seeing just how much is waiting for you. It's your turn now!

4. Dog

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On Thursday something you've been worried about works out way better than you expected. You wind up having to cut something (or someone) out of your life that had real potential. You might be disappointed at first, but then the replacement that comes in ends up being the best part of your day.

The difference between these two options is huge, Dog, and it’s really cool how perfectly everything lined up. Thursday’s Remove Day clears your original plan because something better already had your name on it. Good for you.

5. Goat

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If you’re being honest with yourself, you'll admit you’ve been saying you’ll take care of something 'later' for way too long. July 9 is the day you finally stop avoiding it. That one 15-minute thing on your to-do list has been stealing far more mental space than actual time it took to finish it. Once it's done, you feel better than you have in weeks, Goat.

Your luck on Thursday is about the feeling you get when it's done. That's what a Wood Monkey Remove Day does best. It gets rid of the little things that have been getting in the way of your happiness. Whew. Fresh start.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.