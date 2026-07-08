3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck When Venus Enters Virgo On July 9

On July 9, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck. When Venus enters Virgo, this lucky energy targets our social lives and romantic relationships.

These astrological signs are clearing things up so we can grow closer to the people we care about. We're going to discover a few things about ourselves and the relationships we're in on this very lucky day.

Communication is huge during Venus in Virgo, and we're cutting right to the chase. Though Mercury is still retrograde, misunderstandings are set aside on Thursday. We feel lucky and super capable. This is a great day, indeed.

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1. Virgo

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Venus is moving into your sign on Thursday, and for you, Virgo, this is very helpful. During this transit, you find yourself in the kind of mood that attracts people to you, in all the right ways.

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It's as if you're on a lucky streak right now. Yet, it's not so much about winnings as it is about what you're able to attract. You have a magnetic force about you during this time, and it brings to you only the best people.

This is something you've wanted for a long time. You've craved a chance to be involved with like-minded people who all share a common love. To find these folks is lucky, and something you are grateful for.

2. Taurus

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Venus in Virgo is so helpful to you, Taurus. During this day, you're able to get back in touch with someone from your past, be it an ex or a friend you grew apart from. While you didn't anticipate this reconnection, it is totally beneficial to you.

You didn't see this reunion as lucky per se, at least not until after the fact. On Thursday, you go over this meeting and realize that something great has taken place. Nothing is accidental, and this person really was meant to reenter your life at this exact moment.

So, it all ends up as a prime opportunity for you, and it's the kind that lasts. You are super lucky on this day because you see an opportunity and you take advantage of it.

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3. Cancer

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For you, Cancer, this transit works wonders in the love department, and for this you are very happy. Whatever was up between you and a romantic interest is something that can be solved in a conversation on Thursday.

When Venus enters Virgo, effective communication is your top priority. Talking to your romantic interest is what gets you to a very lucky place. You are not scared to speak your mind, nor are you afraid of the consequences. You are ready to be honest about how you feel.

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All of this results in you feeling good about the relationship you're in. Finally, it doesn't feel as though the floor is going to drop out beneath your feet at any given moment. You and your person come to an agreement, and it works out well. That's very lucky!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.