Life Gets So Much Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Starting On Thursday, July 9

Life is finally getting much better for four Chinese zodiac signs starting on July 9, 2026. Thursday is a Wood Monkey Remove Day during a Wood Goat month and Fire Horse Year.

Remove Days are tough, but it's nothing you can't handle. You are saying no to the things in your life that you no longer want or need. Thankfully, it's also a Wood Day, which are good for starting something totally new and breaking away from old habits that keep you from being happy. Monkey energy reminds you to be curious and ask a lot of questions to get to know yourself better, which is exactly what's needed for getting your life to the place you want it to be.

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You are looking at a fresh future, especially during this Wood Goat month. Starting Thursday, these four animal signs are the ones who see the results that make life feel simple.

1. Monkey

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On July 9, you get the itch to clean away all the clutter and little knick-knacks you've collected over the years. You're not going to throw away your memories, but you feel like a nice little facelift in a personal space will do you a world of good. You want to move things out of sight for now, safe and secure. You give yourself a chance to change the energy of a room, and it brightens your mood as you walk in.

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Your family notices the shift in vibe too. You start thinking about which colors you can paint and how to rearrange the furniture. Or hey, maybe you'll sell a few pieces and start over again. You're in redecorating mode, and you really like it. Thursday is the day when you start small, but either way, life starts to get better.

2. Dog

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You've outgrown a relationship, Dog. To be honest, you've been thinking about how to get out of this relationship for quite some time. You've even replayed, over and over, how they might react to the news that you're no longer in love. It's been quite a burden on your heart, but you've decided you can't bear it any longer.

You say something to them on July 9, and to your surprise, they have been sensing that from you for quite some time. It's easier than you thought. The conversation is so respectful and mature. Life starts to get much better for you, and you're glad that you didn't ignore your gut.

3. Pig

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Pig, you like being easy-peasy, but sometimes life isn't that simple. On Thursday, though, you start to listen to your intuition and naturally remove things in your life that you feel don't belong there. You start small.

From cutting yourself out of conversations that feel uncomfortable to deleting messages before you read them. Before you know it, you're just a natural at it. Life just starts to get better when you proactively remove negativity from your life. If you had known it was this simple, you would've done it long ago.

4. Rat

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Remove Days remind you that not everything is meant to stay in your life forever. That's why July 9 is the day you officially decide that you're over a specific situation in your life. Yes, the one that's started causing more problems than it's actually worth.

Even just making that decision on Thursday already makes life better. That was the hardest part. It's not easy to let go, Rat, but you can feel it in your heart that this is the right move. That means this is a change that's totally worth it. The only person who needs to be happy about this decision is you.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.