4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck When Venus Enters Virgo On July 9, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on July 9, 2026, when Venus, the planet that rules money and beauty, leaves Leo to enter Virgo.

Whenever Venus enters Virgo, things start getting serious. The path to abundance and luck comes to you through your meticulous efforts. Virgo isn't flashy, so the time to show off is over. Luck comes through quiet patience and endurance. Venus in Virgo is earthy and frugal, concerned with how well things fit and whether they can withstand hardships. Securing your boundaries and thinking long-term both open the path to abundance in your life. These four astrological signs benefit the most on Thursday.

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1. Virgo

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Thursday is a big day for you, Virgo. Venus enters your zodiac sign and will remain there until August 6. Venus in your sign helps you attract luck and abundance when you do things you love and know will make your life better. Things just start to click.

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This is the time of year when learning something new works out nicely for you. When you go to the gym, you see results pretty quickly. If you're looking at luck in love, your relationships feel naturally easy to work with. If single, you have plenty of offers for dates and to go out with friends.

It's nice when you can set the pace for your good fortune. July 9 just the beginning, and you're ready for it.

2. Gemini

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When Venus enters Virgo, the energy at home becomes slightly more loving, yet also serious for you. Starting on July 9, you take the time you need to truly listen to what others have to say. You remember that you are a team that works better together when you trust each other.

As you improve your home environment, you come across goodies you want to remember forever for your family, like photos and other things you cherish and value. This makes you feel incredibly lucky for the life you've lived. You craft a world rich in positive signals to the universe, telling it that you are prepared for more memory-making.

3. Sagittarius

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Venus in Virgo grounds you in all the ways you need right now, Sagittarius. On July 9, your friendships become a good starting point for thoughtful conversations as you attract abundance through your social network. You find out what is available when you talk to someone and learn what you can do to create luck.

Sending out emails or texts to check with people you worked with in the past plants seeds for the future. When you go online and leave positive reviews, you get great ones back in return. This creates a few moments that demonstrate your openness to future opportunities. Thursday proves to be so, so lucky for you, with more to come.

4. Pisces

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When Venus enters Virgo, it activates your love life in ways that you really, really like. You are attracting abundance through partnerships and luck when you work with someone else, someone who can remind you of who you are and keep your feet on the ground.

You love the idea of being part of a team, Pisces. Two minds are better than one, and having a person who takes your ideas and helps you to form them into action steps. July 9 becomes a starting point for beautiful things for you, and you see your world fall right where it's meant to be.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.