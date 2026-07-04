5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Sunday, July 5

During the Mars trine Pluto transit on July 5, 2026, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes. Mars is in Gemini, helping people feel curious, and Pluto is in Aquarius, encouraging positive human interactions.

When Mars speaks to Pluto, it encourages you to rethink how you view the world. Instead of fixating on what only affects you and where you live, you recognize the global impact of your decisions. That awareness gives you a sense of responsibility, and you take it seriously. Pluto is a very intense planet, and so is Mars. They both can bring out the warrior side of you.

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When these two planets work together on Sunday, they remind you to fight for change, not against people you don't know or understand. This energy has the potential to make peace on Earth possible.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, you are really good at making money, and you do it best when you are at a job you love. Sunday's horoscope shows you receive the level of respect you deserve from your peers on July 5. They admire your ability to pay attention to the details. How frugal and shrewd you are in making decisions is difficult to match.

Pluto in Aquarius changes your outlook. Instead of doing things for yourself, you focus on how to help your team. In your personal life, everything is motivated by what you can share. Your family admires that you're always thinking about others. July 5 turns out to be a really well-rounded day for you. You feel pretty accomplished before it's through.

2. Scorpio

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On Sunday, Mars in Gemini has you thinking about what you can give to people in need. Gemini is an idea generator that brings out your generous side. You love being in control of your life and want others to experience the same in their own lives. You try your hardest to encourage someone you know who is struggling to become self-sufficient. You know that when people are secure, they can accomplish great things.

With Pluto in your sector of calm and family, you treat everyone as if they were a relative. July 5 is very good for you because you are a do-gooder. You love the fact that you can use what you have to make the world a better place, and you truly do.

3. Capricorn

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What makes Sunday's horoscope very good is the support you get from Mars and Pluto to work on yourself. Capricorn, you love it when life is orderly and detailed because it improves your efficiency. You are truly motivated by a desire to add new routines in your life that improve your health. You want to feel like you hit all the points that matter in your daily life.

When you are doing well physically, it's so much easier to earn money and care for the things you have. You look for ways to make things work seamlessly, and you find them. Nothing makes you happier. Good health and a positive outlook are all you really need on July 5.

4. Cancer

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Your horoscope is very good for you on July 5 because Mars helps you to cut ties with a past you know is not good for you to keep returning to. Pluto in your house of secrets teaches you to let go of old memories and not hold on to them any longer. You don't have to share your story in order to make other people feel seen.

You don't have to talk about what you are thinking unless you want to. You're not obligated or indebted to anything or anyone at all. The fact that you care matters, Cancer, but it's not a requirement unless it is good for you emotionally. Learning to set healthy boundaries isn't always easy, but on days like this one, you do so.

5. Aquarius

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Aquarius, when the planet Mars brings out your passionate nature on Sunday, it surprises you. You really didn't think you could feel the way you do, but here you are, moved to change your life in ways you didn't think possible. You start to envision a new life for yourself. You are motivated by passion and purpose.

Pluto in your first house of self-discipline brings the warrior side of you out. You feel pretty good about having found it. July 5 is perfect for writing down your thoughts or dabbling in a hobby. If you love to dance, don't be afraid to do it, even if it's just in your living room.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.