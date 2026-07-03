5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Fourth Of July Horoscopes On Saturday

On July 4, 2026, five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes as the Moon leaves Aquarius to enter the deeply mysterious energy of Pisces.

The Moon often feels a little confused when in Pisces. But on Saturday, it connects to Fate of Fortune and the North Node in Pisces, meaning there's purpose in the madness right now. This is the perfect day to be creative and let go of control. The Nodes of Fate help you to be receptive to the universe so you can hear your life's calling. The answers come to you now. These astrological signs ask questions and hear the answers in their soul.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

A beautiful day is in store for you, Pisces, because the Moon enters your sign, bringing attention to you. Every month, the Moon comes into your sign for a few days, but this is the start of the month, so that makes this time extra special.

Advertisement

The entire month of July lies before you to define what you want to uncover before August arrives. On Saturday, you think about your shortcomings and see them as opportunities in motion.

It's the perfect day to set a lofty goal, especially one you're afraid is impossible to reach. Envision what you do, and use this moment as a springboard to reach new heights.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Whenever the Moon enters Pisces, it gives you the itch to travel or learn something new. Pisces energy activates your learning sector, so you might feel inclined to attend a college course or complete a degree you left unfinished a long time ago.

Wherever the path leads you, July 4 is a special day. The Moon brings a fated moment that you are meant to experience, and it lights up the path you're meant to take. You make mental notes of things that happen today and realize they aren't just coincidental. They are signals from the universe speaking in your language.

All you need to do right now is listen and be willing to try things out, even if you are unsure what the outcome will be.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You are in this beautiful place in time where your love life grows exceptionally active. The Moon entering Pisces brings attention to your love and romance sector. You are in a romantic mood on Saturday, and nothing can stop you from seeing the best in others.

If you're single, this is a great day to go out and be optimistic about love. Wearing colors like pink or rose can signal receptive energy that is attractive. If you're in a relationship, this is a great day to write love notes or pick up a springtime bouquet to gift just because.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

What makes July 4 so good for you, Sagittarius, is how you're able to make the most of Pisces energy in your home life. This is the perfect day for cuddling on the sofa or playing a board game. Anything that gets your imagination going.

Advertisement

The energy of a Pisces Moon encourages you to get comfortable in your own skin. You don't have to pretend to be anything that you're not. But it is nice to think a little differently and entice a little bit of fantasy in your life through creativity and play.

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On July 4, the Moon entering Pisces reminds you that work doesn't have to be serious all of the time. There's room for creativity, and you can find something you love to do so much that it feels like play. You take a light-hearted approach to your career, exploring possibilities. You start thinking outside of the box and picture a new way to do a task you've performed a million times over.

Saturday teaches you to respect yourself and not to worry about what other people think of you. You hold yourself to a very high standard. Even though that requires you to be more intentional, you don't mind because the effort gives you a sense of purpose.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.