4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On Saturday, July 4

On July 4, 2026, the four zodiac signs attracting abundance and luck feel really fortunate. Mars conjuncts Uranus in Gemini on Saturday, and it provides impressive results.

Mars is the planet that rules motivation and determination. In Gemini, Mars is extremely powerful and super explosive. That means sudden bouts of inspiration can occur, and you can easily make up for last time. When Mars connects to Uranus in this air sign, thoughts and ideas come at a rapid pace. You can spot a problem and know how to solve it almost immediately.

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This energy compels four astrological signs to change their lives for the better. They turn their thoughts into action and go for the gusto on Saturday.

1. Aries

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You attract abundance and luck through words on Saturday. You know, to get what you want out of life, you need to be in front of the right person. It's not enough to conceive an idea. You need to communicate it clearly to a decision-maker.

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On July 4, when Mars, the planet that rules you, connects with the energy of Uranus, things become slightly explosive. You post something online, and the right eyes see it. You are out and about with friends when someone overhears your conversation and becomes interested.

Everything happens so fast. It seems as though the stars are aligned just the right way, and everything moves exactly as it's supposed to. Not just speaking into the vortex, but the universe is carrying your words with power.

2. Scorpio

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You are ruled by Mars, and when it connects with Uranus in your eighth house on July 4, lucky things start to happen financially for you on a very personal and deep level. People are surprisingly generous towards you, and there is an outpouring of support in any area of your life where you need it.

The eighth house is related to resources, Scorpio. Since you rule this house and it's associated with your zodiac sign's meaning, the energy is powerfully connected to your life on a personal level. On Saturday, you attract an abundance of the right people into your life.

It surprises you how easily you can get what you want when it was much more difficult in the past. Because Mars is active right now, you will feel extremely inspired to go create whatever luck it is you need.

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3. Aquarius

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Sometimes you can come across as a little bit detached and dispassionate. But, with Mars and Gemini acting closely with your Uranus, the planet of surprises, on July 4, you prove everyone wrong. Assumptions about you are dismissed, and that is the starting point of abundance that enters your life.

If you have a project or somebody in your life that you really want to work with, Saturday's lucky transit between Mars and Uranus is exactly what you need. You find an abundance of support from people in your life who vouch for your credibility. Your energy comes across as contagious.

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When it comes to romance, no one appears as passionate as you. Uranus, which is your ruling planet, helps you to have the mysterious edge that entices others to pay attention to who you are.

4. Pisces

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You don't always work super well with Mars energy, but when it is in Gemini, things change. You feel motivated and driven to do something wonderful in your family life. You're able to accomplish all your goals without feeling burnt out or unnecessarily overwhelmed.

What is helping you specifically in July is the planet Uranus, one that rules you in modern terms. On Saturday, you have a spark of insight and are motivated to get things done. Challenges enlighten you.

You feel like you can conquer just about any problem that comes up on July 4, and that is true. The reason is that Mars brings out your inner warrior, and Uranus helps you believe anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.