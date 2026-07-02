4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Friday, July 3

There are four zodiac signs attracting abundance and luck on July 3, 2026. The Moon is in Aquarius on Friday, the first of two times it will be in this sign this month.

When the universe does something twice in a short period, it's a signal to pay attention. These astrological signs take note. They go through the uncomfortable process that many successful people go through to solve problems, helping others in the process. That kind of determination paired with love sets them on a very fortunate path that leads to rewards in abundance. On Friday, when you're lucky and help others, the universe helps you too.

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1. Cancer

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On Friday, someone shares what they have with you, and it really puts you in a good spot. You admire how generous others are, especially when they don't have to be. It's one thing to get to someone because they asked, but you observe a person who just senses and does acts of kindness.

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You want to be just like them, so during the Aquarius Moon, you make a mental note. By the time the Full Moon in Aquarius arrives at the end of July, you get to be the person who delights someone with your generosity. You work extra hard all month long, and it pays off.

You don't go back on your knowledge, and it puts you in rooms where you make more money. You have conversations with people, and you're authentic, and it adds to your trust. You are so much better for it than you feel lucky. You are going to be abundant because you have a good heart.

2. Aquarius

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You realize something when the Moon is in your sign, Aquarius. When you take really good care of yourself, everything else falls into place. You're the type of person who typically focuses outwardly. You don't want to draw unnecessary attention to yourself. It takes away from being a rebel with a cause.

On Friday, you realize that you really do need some TLC. You decide that when you cultivate a strong sense of self in your life and really truly care for your body, something magical happens. You have the energy you need to move forward. You are more intuitive, which allows you to pick up the signals around you.

The universe responds to things like that by rewarding your efforts. It seems that you're not really doing anything for yourself. Your intentions are pure, and the rewards arrive around the end of the month, proving this fact. You want to help others, and you do. If it didn't advance your desire to help, you probably wouldn't do it at all, so this is why you become incredibly fortunate on July 3. Luck just follows you everywhere you go. You're like a magnet, and that makes you abundant.

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3. Capricorn

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When the Moon is in Aquarius on Friday, you confront your love for the finer things in life. You work really hard for them, and that is the problem. What is abundance if you're always working and you can't enjoy the things you've earned?

The first Moon in Aquarius teaches you to value your personal time and place it far above anything you can get in dollars. At the end of the month, around the Full Moon in Aquarius, you create a lucky balance between money and time.

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By learning this valuable lesson, you improve your life in ways you never thought of. You feel so lucky to have seen the light. Yes, part of life is about working for wealth. But it's also about not working so you can enjoy it.

4. Leo

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The Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your relationship sector, and it helps you to see that there is much more to life than money. You want love, and you desire a partner who is into you as you are into them.

That's the main reason why you are interested in abundance. It gives you the good life and the stuff that makes you attractive to the person you love. On July 3, you're actually not selfish for wanting more from life. You intend to use it for the greater good.

The better you look, and the more fortunate you feel, the more you send out vibes that bring people into your life who want what you offer. You ask the universe to deliver the goods now, and by the end of the month, you experience the type of joy that can only be described by transcendence.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.