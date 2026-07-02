3 Zodiac Signs Are Being Blessed By The Universe On July 3, 2026

On July 3, 2026, three zodiac signs are being blessed by the universe. Things are about to change, and for the better, during Chiron direct.

We're in line for some quality healing and a turn of fortune. Chiron skillfully helps these astrological signs figure out what they want from this life. Yet, in order to achieve our goals, we must heal first, and that is what is set in motion during this transit.

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We've always known that to heal it, we must feel it, and that's what we're doing on Friday. When we acknowledge what went wrong, we make room for what is right. This allows good fortune to flourish.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

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Something very interesting is taking place during Chiron direct, and it has to do with your family, Cancer. Someone, whether it's a sibling, child, parent, or spouse, calls a meeting on this day, and it initiates the healing process for everyone involved.

You finally get the chance to speak what's on your mind with honesty and respect. You are heard, and you are listening, too. This feels like quite a blessing.

By sharing your own truth and staying open to that of your family, you create for yourself great fortune. This takes the form of a happy, functional family, made up of people who are tired of withholding their love and affection. This could be the start of something amazing.

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2. Virgo

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In your case, Virgo, your blessing shows up as forgiveness. Yet the person you are forgiving on Friday is none other than yourself. There's a good chance you need to let go of the actions and behaviors of others as well, but true fortune comes from how you treat yourself first.

During Chiron direct, you surprise yourself with how willing you are to give yourself a break. In the past, you claimed that you would be kinder to yourself, but those were empty words. Now you are serious. It's time to let go of the animosity you have for yourself.

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This is your entry into the world of happiness and good fortune. These things cannot enter your life until you step out of the way and let them in. On this day, you learn that self-love is worth the effort.

3. Aquarius

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During Chiron direct, you come to understand that the future really is what you make it. While that might sound trite, there's deep truth to this, and it really registers for you on Friday.

You want something to look forward to, and you've started to recognize certain patterns that have held you back from accomplishing your goals. Fortunately, the universe blesses you with a positive mindset and the motivation to move forward.

You feel less inclined to go over the endless memories of things that didn't work out and more inclined to think good thoughts and focus on the present. This changes the flow for you, Aquarius. You are able to turn your fortune around. It's all in your mind.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.