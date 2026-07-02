Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 3, 2026

On July 3, 2026, deep love is arriving for three zodiac signs. Lilith direct reminds us that true love is still possible, no matter how harsh and scary the world seems at times.

We're able to get what we want on Friday, mainly because we have no fear during this transit. Lilith carries the perfect energy for getting up the nerve to do what we've been too scared to do before. We've learned that even in love we must make an effort, and so, we do, and it works out very well. These astrological signs find deep love on this day, and thankfully so.

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1. Taurus

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Even though you put up a wall between you and any true romantic feelings, it seems that when love is real, it just gets through anyway. That's that, Taurus. There's really no fighting it.

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You're able to find love on this day, thanks to the unnerving powers of Lilith direct. This means that you cannot stay shut down forever. The truth is that you want to experience a deep love, despite how you've been scorned in the past.

You've got yourself a really good person, too, so why shut them out? It's true that love hurts, but that's not how it feels all the time. So let love in on Friday and find your true happiness. It's OK.

2. Libra

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Lilith energy has you doing some of your best flirting during this day, Libra, and we all know what a flirt you can be. However, the flirting done during Lilith direct isn't the kind that leads to superficial flings. Instead, it leads to love.

The good news is that you're absolutely up for it. You wouldn't mind a little love in your life, as you feel ready for something big and romantic. Why not? You've held off for so long that it may just be time for a change.

You find love on this day because everything in your body and mind is open to it. As we've all come to know, for love, we must be receptive to it, or it doesn't happen. You're open, and so it finds you on Friday.

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3. Pisces

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On Friday, you find yourself in a situation that offers you a very soulful experience with another person. There's just something about this individual that really intrigues you, and that is not something you say often, Pisces.

This is when intrigue turns into infatuation. Before long, with the help of Lilith direct, you start developing real feelings. Infatuation quickly turns into a deep love, and you are not complaining.

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You are able to attract love on Friday, and it doesn't come from desperation. It actually comes from detachment. You aren't needy, nor do you need a relationship to feel complete. Because of this, the love you find is pure and deep. You want a soul connection, and that's what you are getting.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.