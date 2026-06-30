4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, July 1

On July 1, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck. The Moon in Aquarius works out well for them on Wednesday.

Aquarius is associated with the higher mind, so expect a few genius ideas to come to you. Aquarius is fixed energy, so laser in on a goal to see it through. Since you're less likely to change your mind on Wednesday, avoid oversharing your ideas. Fixed energy makes it super easy to focus on your work and really experience luck that feels fated.

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This Moon will connect with Pluto in Aquarius, so don't be surprised if you feel extra powerful. Both Pluto and Aquarius are associated with the subconscious mind and astrology. To generate a little extra money, do your favorite money spell or prosperity ritual.

1. Aquarius

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You are in a really good position to attract abundance and luck by doing things that make you a much better person, Aquarius. The Moon is in your sign, so it brings out your determined personality. You often think of others before yourself, but for now, you just want to heal. You catch a glimpse of what you need to do to reach your dreams and manifest the goals you know are meant for you.

The nice thing about this lunar energy is how it brings out your kind and generous nature. You don't look at how to make your life richer just for yourself. You want to help others and make the world a better place. Your heart is why the universe pays special attention to you on Wednesday.

2. Leo

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On July 1, you're luckiest in your partnerships. You attract abundance by working with someone close to you. The Moon in Aquarius is a little bit of a double-edged sword, though. On the one hand, its fixed energy aligns well with your desire to be in control of your life. The catch is that Aquarius is detached and focused mostly on others. You want all the attention for yourself.

The best way to work with Wednesday's lunar energy is to be a little less demanding when you need to work as a team. You'll want to express yourself and be open to hearing advice from people you trust. You find the perfect balance between stubborn pride and gentle companionship. Paying attention to what others want and need is the key to your success today.

3. Taurus

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Your career gets a very big boost of positive energy when the Moon is in Aquarius on Wednesday. You dig your heels in with the desire to be the very best human you can be. You have a clear idea of what it will take, and instead of going with whatever trend or advice you hear, you stick to your gut and follow your heart.

At first, it feels kind of lonely for you, but you dig in your heels even more and refuse to change for anyone. The satisfaction you feel when you get that first win is incredible. Luck finds you right where you are in the form of success. You repeat what you do, and it starts to rack up abundance.

4. Scorpio

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Scorpio, the Moon in Aquarius forces you to confront all the things you do that keep you stuck in a rut on July 1. At first, you think it might be best to change what you're doing, but the fixed energy works so well with your personality that you decide to stay true to who you are. Your authenticity, even if it's not easy to maintain, brings you incredible luck.

You don't accept offers that feel outside your interests, which saves you time. You step away from conversations that feel like small talk and add little value to your day. You typically see comfort as a negative, but Wednesday's astrology shows you how your pride works pretty well for you now, and it can actually do wonders for you later. You don't need to change for anyone but yourself when you're ready.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.