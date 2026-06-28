4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday, June 29

Four zodiac signs attract heaps of abundance and luck on June 29, 2026. Mercury in Cancer stations retrograde on Monday, which is probably not the day you've been waiting for, but it's actually a good thing, I promise!

Mercury is at the 26th degree of Cancer, which is associated with Scorpio. Scorpio is about resources, hidden wealth, intimacy, and yes, even inheritance (just not the kind you get in an email, so don't click any crazy links!). On Monday, consider your relationships, which can be so important to attracting the right energy into your life. You have from now through July 23 to figure out who is what.

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Because this retrograde is associated with the softness of Cancer and the ruthlessness of Scorpio, you can approach your assessment with a gentle touch, but firmly established boundaries. Luck will happen as you transform your social circle. Dreams are more active now, and so is your subconscious mind. These four astrological signs will experience the most significant transformation in the realm of their prosperity and good fortune starting Monday.

1. Gemini

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On June 29, you have an opportunity to attract abundance in the form of material wealth, starting with how rich you feel on the inside. Mercury retrograde in Cancer calls you to learn how your emotions work in your favor. You discover how stubborn you can be or how open you are to new ideas.

You're ready to overcome the negative parts and reprogram your thinking so you vibrate at a higher energetic level. You know that money vibrates at a certain level, and you want to be in tune. From now through July 23, you'll analyze every part of your psyche, and when the rx is over, a quantum leap in the direction that brings you luck (and maybe some money).

2. Taurus

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When Mercury retrograde happens in Cancer, it makes you more introspective. Cancer is the ruler of your third house of communication and community. This is the time to review your financials or revisit budget-related mistakes. If you have unclaimed money from an employer or the government, this is a great time to find out. If you're trying to get out of a contract you made (and regret), this is the time to go back and find the loophole.

You attract abundance through errors that you didn't catch in the past. You spot them now because you're much more critical than before. Monday is only the starting point; by the time July 23 rolls around, you're lucky enough to find more money. Go get your change, Taurus.

3. Virgo

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Virgo, your friends are there for you, and they are the source of your abundance and luck on Monday. You have the ability to work your social network like a champ on July 29. If you're looking for a job offer or a way to turn something you do in private into a public gig, ask the people in your network for tips.

Go back to the drawing board and strategize. Someone might know a person they can introduce you to who has great advice. You could get one-on-one coaching from a professional who only talks to select individuals, and they can tell you things a video on YouTube won't. This is the time to work quietly behind the scenes, keeping certain details about your future plans to yourself and those who need to know.

4. Aries

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There are so many things you wish you could revisit and change about your home life. On June 29, you take the opportunity to review the past to see what is salvageable and what is not. You know that certain things you were told as a child cause a scarcity mindset. Now that you're all grown up, you know that you can't continue the lie.

Reprogramming must be done. You review the myths and jot them down. You address each one and really think about them line by line. You start the slow, methodical (emotionally-driven) process of retraining yourself to be the powerful person you know you are. Each change in your thinking improves your confidence. What happens next is the Law of Attraction at work, and then you get luckier and luckier, time and time again.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.