3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Happy Again Starting On June 29, 2026

On June 29, 2026, three zodiac signs are finally feeling happy again. We had ourselves quite a month, and during the Capricorn Full Moon, we know for sure that we did a good job with it all.

These astrological signs feel satisfied, knowing that what we accomplished in June was nothing short of miraculous. The hard work and intense decisions are all behind us now. We did it. We made it through!

We're leaving this month on a positive note, and we're going to carry that good energy all through the next one. We've discovered that a good attitude is worth its weight in gold, and we're sticking with that plan.

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1. Aries

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What a month, indeed, Aries. You certainly put forth some of your best efforts during this past month. You got to see many victories take place thanks to that kind of dedication.

On Monday, during the Full Moon in Capricorn, you get to look back over what you were able to accomplish. In June, you got to go full circle on some of the topics that interested you most. Now, you are ready to move forward, happier than ever.

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You started one thing and finished another. By now, you feel as if everything you've done so far was good and very reasonable. You are feeling hopeful for the future, based on what you created in the past. Nice!

2. Virgo

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There's nothing like the Full Moon in Capricorn to have you sitting back, feeling good about yourself. You sure did put in an extraordinary effort this past month, Virgo. You've done so much good, and this lunation highlights it all.

On Monday, you're feeling lucky, and you know that this sensation is going to carry through to the next month. Rarely do you feel this optimistic, but the proof is there: you made it all happen. Nicelu done!

So, it's time for you to congratulate yourself and move forward. You have to admit, you sure did well this past month. You're walking into July with your head held high, and good for you. Enjoy this happy, new era!

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3. Scorpio

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You got exactly what you wanted out of this past month, Scorpio. While it might have taken a lot out of you to get to this very day, you can reflect on your success on Monday, during the Full Moon in Capricorn.

What a month, indeed! There were a few moments there when you thought you might fail. Of course, that wouldn't have been the end of the world. Failure is always something you learn from. Yet, this time, you didn't fail. You succeeded, and it feels good.

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It feels so good, in fact, that it's given you the confidence to look at the new month ahead with great anticipation. You see only good fortune ahead, and that's a fantastic attitude. You're so happy now, and nothing can take that away from you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.